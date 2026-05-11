Uganda: Ngurare Heads to Uganda for Museveni's Seventh Inauguration

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare will travel to Uganda to represent president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah at the inauguration of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni (82) in Kampala on Tuesday.

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

"The prime minister of the Republic of Namibia has been delegated by her excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to attend the ceremony," the statement reads.

Ngurare is expected to depart for Uganda on Sunday ahead of the inauguration.

During the visit, he is also expected to hold several engagements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Namibia and Uganda.

Museveni will begin his seventh term as president after first assuming office in 1986.

Uganda's Electoral Commission declared Museveni the winner of the elections held on 15 January after securing 71% of the vote.

The period leading up to the elections was, however, marred by allegations of human rights abuses.

Reports indicated that security forces arrested and assaulted opposition supporters during campaign rallies, while journalists covering the elections also reportedly faced intimidation and violence.