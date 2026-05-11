Uganda: Salva Kiir in Uganda Ahead of Museveni Swearing-in Ceremony

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has arrived in Uganda ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, scheduled for Tuesday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The South Sudanese leader landed in Uganda on Sunday accompanied by his delegation to attend the inauguration ceremony that will officially usher President Museveni into another term in office.

The swearing-in is expected to attract more than 30 foreign delegations, alongside senior government officials, Members of Parliament, diplomats, and invited guests from across the country.

President Museveni will be sworn in for the 2026-2031 term following his victory in the recent general election, in which the ruling National Resistance Movement retained a parliamentary majority.

The event will be held under the theme, "Protecting the gains, making a qualitative leap to higher middle income status."

Last week, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda said preparations for the ceremony had been finalised, with security agencies coordinating arrangements to ensure the event runs smoothly.

"We expect over 30 international delegations from across the world, alongside ministers, Members of Parliament, ambassadors and members of the public," Babalanda said.

Government earlier declared Tuesday, May 12, a public holiday to allow Ugandans to participate in the national event.

The ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds is expected to run from 8am to 2pm, with thousands of guests anticipated at the venue.