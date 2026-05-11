Liberia: 'Liberia Must Not Normalize Violence Against Women'

The Liberian Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated has strongly condemned a disturbing incident in which a young woman was allegedly stripped naked in public and subjected to humiliation and abuse.

The group, however, described the act as a serious violation of human dignity and a painful reflection of the growing threat of gender-based violence in Liberia.

In a statement issued Friday, the fraternity said the incident represents "a grave violation of fundamental human rights" and called on authorities to move swiftly in investigating the matter and ensuring that those responsible are prosecuted.

The organization expressed deep concern over what it described as a persistent culture of violence and abuse targeting women and girls across the country, warning that silence and inaction could embolden perpetrators and weaken public confidence in the justice system.

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"Such cruel and degrading acts cannot and must not be normalized, excused, or ignored under any circumstance," the statement emphasized.

"The public stripping and humiliation of any woman is not only an assault on the individual victim, but also an attack on the collective conscience of our nation," the group noted.

The fraternity said Liberia is at a critical moment where institutions and citizens alike must take a firm stand against all forms of violence against women, especially acts that seek to shame, intimidate, or dehumanize victims in public spaces.

Alpha Phi Alpha called on the Government of Liberia, particularly the Liberia National Police, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and other relevant institutions, to launch what it termed a "swift, transparent, and impartial investigation" into the incident.

The group stressed that accountability is essential to restoring public trust and deterring future abuses, and asserted, "We urge the authorities to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice to the full extent of the law."

Beyond calls for prosecution, the fraternity also appealed for immediate psychological, legal, and social support for the victim, including counseling and protection services to help her recover from the trauma.

The incident has sparked renewed public debate over gender-based violence in Liberia, with many citizens and advocacy groups demanding stronger enforcement of laws intended to protect women and girls from abuse and exploitation.

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Women's rights advocates have repeatedly warned that public humiliation, mob violence, and sexual abuse continue to rise in some communities, often fueled by impunity, harmful social norms, and weak institutional responses.

Alpha Phi Alpha, known globally for its advocacy on justice and social issues, reaffirmed its solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence and pledged continued support for efforts aimed at protecting vulnerable women and girls throughout Liberia.

"As an organization committed to leadership, justice, service, and advocacy, we stand in solidarity with all victims and survivors of gender-based violence," the fraternity stated.

"We remain committed to supporting efforts for accountability under the law and the advancement of a safer and more just society for all Liberians," the group added.

Meanwhile, the fraternity concluded with a strong warning that Liberia cannot afford to tolerate violence against women in any form.

"Silence in the face of violence only empowers perpetrators. Liberia must send a clear and unwavering message that violence, sexual assault, and the public humiliation of women will not be tolerated," the statement declared.