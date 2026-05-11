Nigeria: Mr Eazi Explains Why He Avoids Listening to Burna Boy's Music

10 May 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has revealed why he deliberately avoids listening to songs by fellow artiste Burna Boy despite being a huge fan of his music.

Speaking during an interview on the Afropolitan Podcast, the "Leg Over" crooner explained that his decision has nothing to do with rivalry or dislike, but rather his desire to preserve his unique sound as an artiste.

According to Mr Eazi, he easily absorbs influences from music he listens to, and he fears Burna Boy's style could unconsciously reflect in his own songs.

"Burna is one of the only guys that I like, I'm genuinely a fan of. I don't even like to listen to Burna. I've said it before, because I'm a sponge. If I listen to so much Burna, you will hear it in my music, so I try my best to stay away from Burna," he said.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.