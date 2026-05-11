Nigeria: Mr Eazi Explains Why He Avoids Listening to Burna Boy's Music

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has revealed why he deliberately avoids listening to songs by fellow artiste Burna Boy despite being a huge fan of his music.

Speaking during an interview on the Afropolitan Podcast, the "Leg Over" crooner explained that his decision has nothing to do with rivalry or dislike, but rather his desire to preserve his unique sound as an artiste.

According to Mr Eazi, he easily absorbs influences from music he listens to, and he fears Burna Boy's style could unconsciously reflect in his own songs.

"Burna is one of the only guys that I like, I'm genuinely a fan of. I don't even like to listen to Burna. I've said it before, because I'm a sponge. If I listen to so much Burna, you will hear it in my music, so I try my best to stay away from Burna," he said.