Nigeria: DHQ Denies Civilian Casualties in Niger, Insists Airstrike Killed 70 Terrorists

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has insisted that it's airstrikes conducted on Sunday 10 May 2026 at bandits locations at Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru Villages all in Shiroro LGA of Niger State killed 70 terrorists and not civilians as reported.

The Director Defence Media Operations Major General Michael Onoja, issued the rebuttal on Sunday evening following reports alleging collateral damage following military airstrikes in Shiro local government area of Niger State.

According to him, intelligence reports indicated the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Army UAV Command acting on intelligence on 10 May 2026 between the hours of 1159pm to 6am conducted multiple air strikes on different bandits locations including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru Villages all in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

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He said reports from local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target at Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko "it was gathered that about Seventy (70) bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu."

He stated further that other terrorists were sighted gathering the remains of their colleagues for burial while others on about 200 motorcycles moved towards Zango.

He said another group from Bokko were also seen advancing towards Zango apparently to meet their colleagues and perfect their next plan of either retreating or attacking Sarkin Pawa or the government/security infrastructure in Kuchi.

Furthermore, another group were also seen converging at Kopa, East of Mongoro, suggesting a possible plan to attack government/security infrastructure in Mongoro.

He said the military therefore , took necessary steps to neutralise all these threats in a timely manner.

"The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify reports circulating in certain quarters alleging that civilians were killed in the aerial interdiction strike conducted in the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026, across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

"The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations. Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the strikes were precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves and achieved their intended military objectives, neutralizing approximately seventy armed bandits in Kusasu alone.

"These are armed groups who had been tracked and confirmed as hostile elements actively planning attacks on civilian communities and military assets in the area.

It is particularly instructive that, well ahead of the aerial interdiction, all local civilian communities within the general area had, out of an abundance of caution, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for their safety. This fact alone fundamentally undermines the claim that innocent residents were present in the strike zones at the time of the operation.

"Post-strike intelligence assessments and verified reports from local sources further confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target, with terrorists subsequently observed gathering the remains of their fallen colleagues for burial, while others, numbering over 200 and mounted on motorcycles, were sighted retreating in the direction of Zango.These are not the movements of a civilian population; they are the signature of a degraded but still mobile criminal force."

He, however, stated that relevant military formations have been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.

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He assured of the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to the protection of all law-abiding citizens and conducts all operations in strict accordance with the rules of engagement and applicable laws.

He, therefore, urged citizens and media outfits to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unverified accounts that serve no purpose other than to embolden criminal elements, undermine troop morale, and erode public confidence in ongoing security operations.

"Individuals peddling unsubstantiated claims of civilian casualties without offering any credible evidence and without seeking official military response prior to publication risk becoming unwitting instruments of terrorist propaganda."

He reiterated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to pursue and neutralize all threats to national security with the precision, professionalism, and resolve that the defence of Nigeria demands.