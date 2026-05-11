Nigeria: Dangote Foundation, WEF Unveil 2026 Young Global Leaders Fellows

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) and World Economic Forum (WEF) have announced the 2026 cohort of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) Aliko Dangote Fellows, highlighting a new generation of African leaders committed to expanding opportunity and strengthening institutions across the African continent.

The fellowship serves as a critical bridge between Africa's emerging changemakers and the global Young Global Leaders network, fostering collaboration, knowledge exchange, and sustainable development.

The YGL Aliko Dangote Fellowship supports high-impact African leaders by enabling their full participation in the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL) programme and broader WEF activities.

WEF said the 2026 YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows represents diverse professional backgrounds spanning healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, and advocacy across sub-Saharan Africa.

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The newly selected fellows are Dr. Esperance Luvindao; Charlot Magayi, Founder of Mukuru Clean Stoves; Rewa Udoji, Founder of Cranstoun; Dr. Stephen Modise; Dr. Musa Kika; Hatim Eltayeb; Kemi Lala Akindoju; and Vimbai Masiyiwa.

With a strong emphasis on empowering women leaders, the Fellowship is designed to support Africans shaping solutions to pressing social and economic challenges while strengthening leadership capacity across key sectors.

Over the past 14 years, the Aliko Dangote Foundation powered fellowship has supported more than 130 young African leaders, providing access to Davos meetings, executive education opportunities, and influential peer networks that amplify African voices on the global stage.

Speaking on the announcement, trustee of the foundation and group executive director, Oil & Gas, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko Dangote described the 2026 fellows as leaders who will expand opportunity and strengthen institutions, advancing Africa on its own terms.

She added, "Africa's future will be defined by the strength of its people. When the right leaders, especially women are empowered and given a global voice, they do not just lead; they reshape what is possible. That is why we invest in people: because it is the surest path to lasting global prosperity, stability, and self-determination. The 2026 cohort embodies this vision."

According to her, the 2026 YGL Aliko Dangote Fellows represents future leaders who will expand opportunity and strengthen institutions, advancing Africa on its own terms while helping define a world whose future will be shaped by the continent.

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She explained that the idea behind the YGL Aliko Dangote Fellowship is to cultivate, empower, and support exceptional African leaders under 40, ensuring they have the resources to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Young Global Leaders (YGL) community. It specifically aims to accelerate their impact on the continent and globally.

Details of the new fellows in the announcement indicated that; Hatim Eltayeb, is the chief executive officer of African Leadership Academy, strengthening one of the continent's most important leadership institutions; Dr Esperance Luvindao, Namibia's Minister of Health and Social Services, combining clinical experience with digital health and grassroots innovation; Charlot Magayi, the Kenyan founder of Mukuru Clean Stoves, linking clean energy, public health and livelihoods; Dr Stephen Modise, Botswana's Minister of Health, bringing a data-driven approach to public health reform.

Over the period, the fellows have taken part in more than 400 engagements across annual meetings, regional summits and learning modules, contributing to debates on finance, climate, health, technology and governance.