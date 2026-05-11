Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks - Govt's Insensitivity to the Lives of Nigerians

It is embarrassing that the Nigerian government has not taken bold steps to stop the senseless attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The neglect of the victims of the attacks is a further demonstration of the utter disregard the government has for the lives of Nigerians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs demonstrated this insensitivity last week when it disclosed that Nigerians interested in returning from South Africa would be responsible for the cost of their return trip to Nigeria.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ministry's spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, who stated this during a press briefing in Abuja, said the process would be self-funded and not state-funded, adding that the Nigerian government will only facilitate and coordinate their return.

In the past, such reparations were sponsored by Nigerian airline owners, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, and others.

The government's decision to repatriate Nigerians in South Africa came on the heels of the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners.

About 130 Nigerians in South Africa have expressed a willingness to return home voluntarily.

In what seems to be a demonstration of disregard for the lives of Nigerians, Ebienfa stated that the return of the Nigerians would depend on their financial capacity, as they would be expected to fund their trip back home individually.

The federal government's position implies that poor Nigerians who cannot afford the cost of a return ticket should be left to die in South Africa.

This is the height of insensitivity on the part of the federal government.

While the federal government has not taken bold steps to rein in the South African government to stop the madness, it has also abandoned poor Nigerians to die in South Africa. This is exactly the same way bandits and terrorists are killing Nigerians in the country while the government appears helpless and overwhelmed.

A government should not abandon its stranded citizens to be killed in another country simply because such citizens cannot afford the cost of returning home.

This shows that the government no longer cares about the plight of its citizens whose lives and property are in constant danger.

It just shows the kind of low value the Nigerian government attaches to its citizens.