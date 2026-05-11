Nigeria: IPOB Declares May 30 Sit-At-Home to Honour Biafra Heroes

10 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, has declared May 30, 2026, as Biafra Heroes Remembrance Day, describing it as a sacred day dedicated to reflection, honour, and remembrance of those who lost their lives during the Biafran struggle and in its aftermath.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group said the day is not a political event but a "covenant with the fallen," set aside to honour men and women who paid the ultimate price in defence of their people, identity, and survival.

According to the statement, the heroes of 1967-1970 displayed extraordinary resilience in the face of overwhelming military force, international support for their opponents, blockade conditions, bombardment, and starvation, yet remained steadfast in their conviction.

"What they defended was more than territory. They defended the right of a people to exist," the statement noted.

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IPOB stressed that remembrance is a moral obligation, insisting that the sacrifices of the fallen must never be forgotten, diminished, or reduced to historical footnotes. It warned that nations which fail to honour their defenders risk losing their identity and collective memory.

The group also referenced victims of later incidents associated with remembrance activities, stating that their memory forms part of the broader history of sacrifice and resilience.

As part of the observance, IPOB called for a total sit-at-home across Biafraland on May 30, 2026, urging residents to suspend commercial, social, and public activities in honour of the fallen.

The day, it said, should be devoted strictly to prayer, reflection, and solemn remembrance.

The movement further urged regional leaders to demonstrate historical responsibility by recognising the significance of the day in a manner that honours all who died.

Reaffirming its position, IPOB described May 30 as more than a calendar date, calling it "a lasting reminder that the sacrifices of the fallen remain an enduring legacy as long as one Biafran lives."

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