Nigeria: 2027 - Jonathan's Return May Overheat the System, CAN Leader Warns

ABUJA -- The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed concern over growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the possible return of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the presidential race could further complicate the opposition's chances.

The concern follows fresh speculations that Jonathan may be reconsidering another presidential bid under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at a time opposition parties and key political figures are still struggling to build a united front against President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027.

A senior CAN leader, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said the unfolding political moves appeared capable of deepening divisions within the opposition and reshaping voting patterns across the country.

"I've never seen politics like this in my life. These are efforts to overheat the system," he said.

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The cleric said there were indications Jonathan may now be willing to return to active presidential politics despite earlier signals that he would not contest again.

"We have also learnt that Jonathan may now come back under the PDP. They want to scatter the opposition vote so that none of the contenders will win again," he said.

According to him, the entry of multiple strong contenders from different regions could split opposition support in a way that may ultimately favour the ruling party.

"Because if Jonathan carries the South-South, Peter will carry the South-East. Atiku and Kwankwaso will split the North, while Tinubu will carry the South-West and some other states," he said.

The CAN leader warned that if opposition parties repeat the same pattern seen during the 2023 presidential election, they may again struggle to unseat the ruling party.

"If they go the way they did in 2023, my worry is that the opposition cannot deliver. They cannot deliver," he said.

He also expressed concern over rising political tension and the possibility of internal conflicts among opposition figures as the race toward 2027 gathers momentum.

"My prayer is that they should not start killing themselves. They should not start killing themselves because, if they do, it is going to be worse."

Speaking further, the cleric said elections in Nigeria often defy political calculations and predictions.

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He said, "And election is like a pregnant woman. You cannot predict it. You just allow the will of God to be done.

"But sometimes, you cannot predict these things. Maybe he has seen his calculations, and they have convinced him beyond reasonable doubt, so he has made up his mind."

The CAN leader also revealed that one of Jonathan's close associates had previously assured him that the former president would not return to the race after consultations with family members.

"Before now, he (Jonathan) said no. One of his close friends and younger brothers called me and told me he was not contesting. He said they had a meeting at their family house and that he was not going again. That was about a month ago. Jonathan would not contest. But now, he has made up his mind. He wants to contest. We will watch and see," he said.

The cleric, however, distanced himself from partisan politics, saying he now preferred to maintain neutrality because CAN members belong to different political tendencies.

"Like I am telling you, I now see myself more as a religious leader. I do not want to be part of all this politics, to be frank with you," he said.

"I do not belong to any political party. We are trying to be as careful as possible because we have members on both sides. We do not want to be seen as political."