Nigeria: Govt Moves to Clear Apapa, Tin Can Port Corridors

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, has announced plans to commence a two-day clean-up and enforcement exercise along the Lagos port corridors as part of efforts to improve trade facilitation and enhance efficiency at the nation's seaports.

The operation, scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2026, will be carried out through PEBEC's Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee, PCEC, and is aimed at restoring order within the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors, regarded as critical maritime and logistics hubs in the country.

In a statement issued by the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, the council said the exercise forms part of the Federal Government's broader reforms targeted at creating a more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly business environment.

According to the statement, the enforcement operation will address longstanding challenges affecting the port access roads, including persistent traffic congestion, illegal checkpoints, indiscriminate parking of trucks, environmental degradation and other unregulated activities that have continued to hinder cargo movement and raise the cost of doing business.

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PEBEC noted that the initiative is expected to improve traffic management and ease the movement of cargoes in and out of the ports, while reducing delays experienced by port users and businesses.

The council also said the exercise would enhance environmental sanitation and public order within the corridors through the removal of illegal structures and operational obstructions.

It further stated that the operation would strengthen collaboration among security and regulatory agencies operating within the port environment.

Agencies expected to participate in the exercise include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Government, port terminal operators, relevant unions and other security and regulatory bodies.