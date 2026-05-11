Uganda: Burundi, South Sudan Ruling Party Leaders Arrive Ahead of Museveni Inauguration

11 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Senior leaders of ruling parties in Burundi and South Sudan this evening arrived at Entebbe International Airport ahead of President Museveni's seventh inauguration slated for Tuesday.

The leaders from Burundi's CNDD FDD and South Sudan's SPLM were welcomed by the National Resistance Movement's Director of External Relations, Maj (Rtd) Pollar Awich.

CDDD FDD's delegation was led by Secretary General, Reverien Ndikuriyo who said their party and NRM have come along way in the struggle for development and democracy.

The SPLM delegation headed by Bol Makueng Yuo, the Secretary for External Affairs who referred to NRM as a friendly and pan African force.

"We came to congraculate President Museveni and the NRM party for overwhelmingly winning another term, an indication of trust among the population,'" Cde Makueng Yuo said.

Director Awich said: "Our invitation for the President's swearing in zeroed on NRM's true friends and revolutionary parties."

Several other ruling parties leaders from various countries are expected to arrive tonight and tomorrow.

Also expected more than 30 heads of state and government leaders who will attend the colourful ceremony whose preparations are already complete.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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