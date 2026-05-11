Nigeria: President's Biggest Challenge Is Worsening Insecurity - Veteran Journalist

A veteran journalist and former General Manager of the Nigerian Standard Newspapers, Nde Jonathan Ishaku, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu's greatest political challenge ahead of the 2027 general elections is not the opposition, but the worsening insecurity in parts of the country, particularly in the Middle Belt.

He warned that failure to tackle the current security crisis and restore confidence in affected communities could transform into a major political fault line ahead of the next general elections.

Nde Ishaku, who spoke to newsmen in Jos yesterday insisted that while opposition parties and political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi continue to dominate national discourse, they remain structurally weak and fragmented to mount a coordinated challenge against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to him, Tinubu has continued to consolidate political influence, expand his governing coalition, and maintaining what appears to be a strong electoral advantage ahead of 2027.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nde Ishaku argued that insecurity poses a far greater threat to the president's political fortunes than any opposition alliance.

"Recurring attacks in Plateau, Benue, Southern Kaduna, and neighbouring states have heightened public anxiety, with many communities increasingly viewing the violence as unchecked attacks on vulnerable rural populations."

He said the growing perception that the state is unable to halt the killings is becoming politically more significant than official statements or reassurances from government authorities.

The veteran journalist further pointed out that Nigeria is currently under renewed international scrutiny, including the ongoing review by the United States on Nigeria's designation under the Country of Particular Concern, CPC, list on religious freedom.

According to him, continued violence during the review period could further damage Nigeria's international image and complicate diplomatic as well as economic engagements.

He added that the situation could undermine ongoing efforts by the Tinubu administration to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment.

Nde Ishaku argued that while economic hardship can sometimes be politically managed, insecurity that directly affects communities is more difficult to contain because it becomes deeply personal to victims and affected families.

"Once citizens begin to feel that the state cannot guarantee their safety, political loyalty becomes fragile," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He maintained that insecurity in the Middle Belt has emerged as one of the most critical factors ahead of the 2027 elections and warned that it could reshape the country's political landscape if not urgently addressed.