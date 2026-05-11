Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Suspected Terrorist, Recover Arms in Kogi Forest Operation

According to Mr Abdullahi, troops of the 12 Brigade Quick Response Group laid an ambush at a suspected crossing point used by terrorists in the early hours of Sunday under Operation TIGER PAW II.

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have killed a suspected terrorist and recovered weapons during an ambush operation conducted in the Adankolo Forest Reserve in the Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Hassan Abdullahi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the operation followed credible intelligence on the movement of armed groups within the forest corridor.

According to Mr Abdullahi, troops of the 12 Brigade Quick Response Group laid an ambush at a suspected crossing point used by terrorists in the early hours of Sunday under Operation TIGER PAW II.

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"During the operation, the troops made contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a firefight, neutralising one terrorist while others fled with gunshot wounds into the surrounding bush," the statement said.

The army said troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one locally fabricated pistol, six magazines, and 145 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition after the gun battle.

Other items recovered from the scene included a camouflage bandolier, one Honda motorcycle, three mobile phones, three power banks, Diclofenac medication, and ₦62,900 in cash.

Mr Abdullahi said troops were continuing exploitation operations in the forest to track fleeing members of the armed group and prevent further attacks within the area.

He noted that the latest operation formed part of sustained military offensives aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and restricting their movement across Kogi State and adjoining states.

The development comes amid increased military operations across Kogi in recent months following growing concerns over kidnappings, arms trafficking, and attacks on rural communities and highways.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported that troops of the 12 Brigade intercepted suspected terrorist couriers transporting ammunition along the Obajana-Lokoja and Obajana-Kabba routes.

In one of the operations conducted on 6 May, troops rescued the remaining victims abducted from the Daarul-Kitab Islamic orphanage in Zariagi, Lokoja Local Government Area, after days of coordinated search operations in the Agbaja forest axis.

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The military had also arrested a suspected ammunition courier identified as Yahaya Umar, who was allegedly transporting 500 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition concealed inside a bag of maize from Obajana Forest to Niger State.

Earlier operations by the brigade also led to the arrest of other suspected logistics couriers and recovery of rounds of ammunition allegedly linked to terrorist groups operating within the North-central region.

Security analysts have repeatedly warned that forest corridors around Lokoja, Kabba, Obajana, and parts of western Kogi have increasingly become transit routes for armed groups moving between the North-central and North-western parts of the country.

Residents in affected communities have continued to call for sustained military presence and improved surveillance across remote forest areas frequently used by kidnappers and armed groups.

PHOTO: Recovered weapons during an ambush operation.