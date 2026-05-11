Liberia: Several Citizens Appeal to Govt to Lift Tia Suspension

A growing number of citizens are calling on the Government of Liberia to lift the suspension placed on Telecom International Alliance and uphold what they describe as fair and competitive business practices within the country's telecommunications sector.

The calls were made during several live radio talk shows last week, where callers voiced concern over the prolonged suspension of the TIA agreement and the potential impact the situation could have on investor confidence and regulatory consistency in Liberia.

Speaking on Truth FM, Robert Johnson, a resident of King Gray, urged the government to revisit the matter, noting that similar disputes involving concession agreements have occurred in Liberia before.

"It is time for the government to look into this TIA concession," Johnson said. "If you look at it technically, similar things have happened to some companies in the country."

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Another caller, Jasper Kollie of Browerville, criticized the suspension, arguing that sidelining a company with an existing agreement sends the wrong message about Liberia's business environment.

"We think this is not good business practice to disallow one party that has a pending contract to be put off," Kollie said. "I will recommend that the government look at the recommendations of the legislative committee report."

Several callers echoed similar concerns, urging the government to reopen discussions with all parties involved rather than replace the existing arrangement outright.

Mary Anderson, a management student at the University of Liberia, called for dialogue and renegotiation instead of exclusion.

"This is the time for the government to look at the recommendations made by both Houses," she said. "For me, I think the government should call TIA and renegotiate the concession. Let the government tell them what is needed."

She added that consultation remains the most effective way to resolve disputes involving concession agreements.

"Usually, the best thing to do is to call all parties as government and sit down to discuss it," Anderson added. "Where you are not satisfied, make the necessary changes where applicable."

Another University of Liberia student, Matthew Sumo, warned against replacing an existing agreement before it is legally resolved.

"Concession is a law. You have not cancelled the old one and you want to give it over to another company? This is not a good way to do business," he said.

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The growing public debate centers on the controversial Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring Services Agreement between Liberia Telecommunications Authority and TIA, which was ratified by Liberia's 53rd Legislature in 2022.

On November 13, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai formally notified the 55th Legislature of the Executive Branch's decision to suspend the agreement over alleged irregularities. The communication was addressed to House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence.

Following the President's communication, a joint legislative committee was established to review the agreement and make recommendations.

According to reports, the committee recommended that the agreement be renegotiated or reinitiated rather than fully decertified. However, concerns have intensified amid reports that the LTA is considering bringing in another company, NUMTEL Liberia, to perform similar services despite the existing TIA agreement remaining unresolved.

The controversy has reignited wider public discussions around concession transparency, regulatory consistency, and the broader implications such disputes could have on Liberia's investment climate.