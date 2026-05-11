Liberia: MNG Gold Highlights Roads, Schools, Health Support in Bong's District #1

MNG Gold Liberia Inc. has outlined a series of development projects and community support initiatives carried out in Electoral District #1, including road rehabilitation, education assistance, healthcare support, bridge construction, and local business empowerment.

The disclosure was made during a citizens' engagement town hall meeting held on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Dolo Town, where company officials engaged residents, local leaders, youth groups, and community stakeholders on activities implemented between December 2025 and May 2026.

Speaking during the meeting, MNG Gold Liberia Public Relations Officer Mark Gbarken said the company rehabilitated a 37-kilometer road corridor stretching from Sayewheh Town through Yolo Town to Zaryee Town between December 2025 and February 2026.

He also disclosed that the company constructed a new road linking Bahn Town to Zorgbolon and rehabilitated approximately 65 kilometers of the Gbarnga main road from March to April this year.

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Gbarken further highlighted the construction of a bridge connecting Sayewheh Town and Dean Town, the renovation of the Dean Town Public School, and the ongoing construction of the Dean Town Hall.

According to him, the company is also repairing damaged hand pumps across the district while constructing two new hand pumps in Sayewheh Town and Money Sweet Town to improve access to safe drinking water.

On education and healthcare support, the company said it continues to provide monthly stipends for volunteer teachers and health workers in several communities across the district.

MNG disclosed that teachers at Dean Town Public School receive US$825 monthly, while teachers at Sayewheh Town Public School receive US$1,200 monthly. Staff members of Boinsen Multilateral Institute also receive monthly stipends of US$2,660.

The company further stated that teachers at Dolo Town Public School are receiving US$1,000 monthly, pending inclusion in the government payroll, while nurses at the Sayewheh Community Clinic are receiving a US$2,820 stipend.

As part of its educational assistance program, MNG Gold Liberia said it continues to implement its annual scholarship initiative valued at US$10,000. The company added that support for volunteer teachers in Dean Town and Sayewheh Town has remained consistent from 2015 through 2026.

The company also highlighted its annual rice distribution exercise conducted in December 2025, during which 350 bags of rice were distributed to towns and institutions within the Boinsen and Kokoyah Administrative Districts. Beneficiaries included the Gbarnga Blind Association, Boinsen Disabled Organization, Kokoyah District Authority, Boinsen Employment Committee, MSP, and the Gbarnga Prison Compound.

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Meanwhile, MNG updated residents on several contracts awarded to local businesses and groups within Kokoyah District. According to the company, MZ Catering Incorporated received a food catering contract, while Bahn & Bahn Construction secured a labor-related contract.

The company also disclosed that MSP-LAN Inc., a business owned by citizens of Kokoyah District, was awarded an environmental cleaning services contract at the MNG Kokoyah camp and operational sites. Other local companies benefiting from contracts include BOSA Security for security guard services and Sesay Brothers Inc. for non-hazardous solid waste disposal services.

Residents attending the town hall meeting welcomed the engagement and encouraged the company to sustain its support toward community development, infrastructure improvement, education, and healthcare services across the district.