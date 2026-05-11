Nigeria: Bankole Urges FG to Declare Emergency On Local Drug Manufacturing

The National Chairman of the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria, NAIP, Pharm. Bankole Ezebuilo, has called on the Federal Government to urgently strengthen support for local pharmaceutical manufacturing, warning that Nigeria's continued dependence on imported medicines poses serious risks to national healthcare security and economic stability.

Ezebuilo made the call during the 29th Annual National Conference and Training of NAIP held in Ilorin, Kwara State, where stakeholders across the pharmaceutical value chain gathered to deliberate on the future of Nigeria's pharmaceutical industry.

The conference, themed "Collaboration and Innovation to Build Local Solutions for the Future of Nigeria's Pharmaceutical Industry," brought together regulators, manufacturers, policymakers, healthcare professionals, academics and development partners.

Speaking at the event, Ezebuilo said Nigeria currently imports over 70 per cent of its medicines, a development he described as unsustainable and dangerous for the nation's healthcare system.

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According to him, Nigeria must make a decisive shift toward pharmaceutical sovereignty through aggressive local manufacturing if it hopes to become Africa's pharmaceutical hub.

"No nation can outsource its health security," he declared.

He urged the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on pharmaceutical manufacturing and implement strategic policies capable of repositioning the country as the leading pharmaceutical production hub on the continent.

According to him, "Nigeria stands at a critical crossroads. We must choose between continued dependence on imported medicines or building a strong local pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem capable of meeting our healthcare needs."

Ezebuilo assured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that industrial pharmacists in the country were prepared to partner with government to drive the nation's pharmaceutical industrial revolution.

"We have trained and equipped our members and we are fully ready to support government in transforming the pharmaceutical industry," he said.

The NAIP chairman stressed that sustainable healthcare delivery cannot be imported, insisting that deliberate collaboration among government, industry players, academia, development partners and regulators remained the only pathway to long-term healthcare stability.

"No nation can outsource its health security, and no sector can thrive in isolation," he added.

He warned that countries unable to produce their own medicines would remain vulnerable during global emergencies, pandemics and supply chain disruptions.

"A nation that cannot produce its own medicines is a nation negotiating with its health, and negotiation is not where you want to be when lives are at stake," he stated.

Ezebuilo noted that while Nigeria currently manufactures some finished pharmaceutical products locally, the country still relies heavily on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, APIs.

According to him, achieving pharmaceutical self-sufficiency would not only stabilize medicine supply but also improve quality control, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs and strengthen Nigeria's position as a regional manufacturing powerhouse.

He further stressed the need to develop a reliable local production system capable of producing high-quality and globally compliant medicines within the country.

"To build local solutions, we must stop importing not just medicines, but also ideas," he said.

Quoting a popular leadership principle, Ezebuilo urged stakeholders to become active drivers of change within the industry.

"The best way to predict the future is to create it," he said.

He also called on government to provide enabling policies while encouraging investors to commit more resources to pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

Academic institutions, he added, must align research activities with practical industrial and healthcare needs.

The NAIP chairman lamented that the pharmaceutical sector had spent too much time on discussions without corresponding industrial growth, stressing the need for measurable outcomes and practical reforms.

To illustrate the consequences of poor technical competence, he narrated the story of a driver named Joseph who lacked adequate training to interpret road signs properly despite being hardworking and loyal.

According to him, similar gaps in technical expertise within the pharmaceutical sector could slow innovation, weaken systems and compromise healthcare quality.

In a major humanitarian intervention during the conference, Ezebuilo commissioned and renovated healthcare centres worth millions of naira at the Palace of the Emir of Ilorin as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery.

The outreach programme, conducted under NAIP's vision of "Speaking Humanity with Passion," also featured a free medical initiative coordinated by the Kwara State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina L. Imam.

Over 1,000 indigent residents from Ilorin and neighbouring communities including Oke-Oyi, Iponrin, Apado and Egbejila reportedly benefited from free medical consultations, specialized healthcare services and distribution of free drugs.

The conference organizing committee led by the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, High Chief Theophilus Emeka Adimoha, alongside other NAIP executives and committee members, received commendation for the successful hosting of both the conference and the community outreach programme.

The event also featured a keynote address delivered by internationally respected pharmaceutical executive, Dr. Henrietta N. Ukwu, who travelled from the United States to participate as keynote speaker and trainer.

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Several prominent pharmaceutical leaders attended the conference, including past presidents of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, among them Pharm. Mohammed Yaro Budah, Pharm. Azubike Okwor, Pharm. Olumide Akintayo, Pharm. Ahmed Iyakassai and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

Also present were the current PSN President, Pharm. Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim, represented by Pharm. Gafar Lanre Madehin; Registrar of the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Pharm. Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed; and leaders of various PSN technical groups and pharmaceutical associations.

Industry stakeholders at the event included Pharm. Val Ezeiru, Pharm. Ike Onyechi, Dr. Azuka Okeke, Prof. Lere Baale, Dr. Lolu Ojo, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, Dr. Osaretin Jayeola, Mubarak Shittu and Pharm. Bioku Rahman.

The Kwara State Government delegation included Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru; Commissioner for Social Welfare, Dr. Mariam Nana Fatima Imam; Commissioner for Communication, Hon. Bolanle Olukoju; and Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Pharm. Abdulraheem Abdulmalik.

As the conference ended, Ezebuilo reiterated that Nigeria's healthcare future would depend largely on its ability to build strong local manufacturing capacity powered by innovation, skilled manpower and collaboration.

"If we get it right, we will transform this industry, create jobs, reduce dependency, compete globally, and deliver healthcare locally," he concluded.