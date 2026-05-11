Nigeria: Govt Instructs Telcos to Provide Standard Service or Face Regulatory Actions

The minister, however, warned that telecom operators that fail to ensure measurable improvements in their services will face appropriate regulatory action.

The federal government has instructed telecommunications operators to improve the quality of service to Nigerians, saying the conditions required for improved service delivery have been established by the government.

The instruction was issued in a statement signed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, on Sunday, stating that the operators now have both the capacity and the resources to fix outstanding issues within their networks.

Mr Tijani explained that the Nigerian government has invested in projects addressing foundational gaps in the country's digital infrastructure, such as 'Project Bridge', which are capable of permanently transforming connectivity across Nigeria.

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The 'Project Bridge' was unveiled in August 2025 as an initiative to achieve nationwide connectivity by extending Nigeria's national fibre backbone from around 30,000 km to about 120,000 km, connecting all 774 Local Government Areas.

Since then, the project has secured approved investments of $200 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, $500 million from the World Bank, and $100 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

According to the minister, the project will translate into small business owners being able to access reliable, high-speed fibre internet directly at their homes or shops, rather than relying solely on dongles or unstable mobile connections.

"When we assumed office, it was clear that Nigeria's connectivity challenges were structural, driven by years of underinvestment in infrastructure and constraints that limited the ability of operators to deliver quality service. We have addressed this on two fronts. First, the long term structural solution.

"We have secured funding, led by the World Bank, and established the framework for a special purpose vehicle with Project BRIDGE, to deliver nationwide open access fibre infrastructure. Deployment of fibre will commence, alongside new tower rollouts through NUCAP, before the end of the year even as we also expand our satellite capability.

"These investments will address the foundational gaps in our digital infrastructure over the next two to five years and permanently transform connectivity across Nigeria," Mr Tijani said.

Sustainability

To further address Nigeria's connectivity challenges, Mr Tijani said the government has embarked on sustainability efforts to remove limitations affecting operators' ability to deliver quality service.

He said the efforts include allowing tariff adjustments, alongside broader reforms and efforts to harmonise taxes, as well as macroeconomic reforms including the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidies.

He added that the reforms have now enabled operators to function in a more stable, transparent, and market-driven environment and have returned to profitability.

"Second, the immediate stabilisation of the sector. We took a hard look at the sustainability of the telecommunications sector and made the necessary decisions to restore it.

"This included allowing tariff adjustments, alongside broader reforms such as the designation of telecom infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, efforts to harmonise taxes, and macroeconomic reforms including the floating of the naira and the removal of fuel subsidies," the minister noted.

Regulations

Mr Tijani stated that the efforts imply that operators now have both the capacity and the resources to fix outstanding issues within their various networks and improve the quality of service delivered to Nigerians.

He said the conditions required for the sector to ensure service standards have been established by the government, noting that operators' performance will now be monitored by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure compliance.

"Let me therefore be clear, the conditions required for improved service delivery have now been established.

"It is now the responsibility of telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and T2 to take all necessary steps to resolve network challenges and deliver the level of service Nigerians expect.

"At the same time, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has been fully empowered, without interference, to carry out its mandate of monitoring performance, enforcing service standards, and ensuring compliance across the industry," Mr Tijani said.

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He added that the communications ministry will continue to rely on the NCC's periodic reports to track network performance, as well as feedback from Nigerians.

The NCC will also monitor complaints and experiences shared by Nigerians across public platforms, noting that the communications ministry will also engage both the NCC and operators more actively in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The minister, however, warned that telecom operators that fail to ensure measurable improvements in their services will face appropriate regulatory action.

"Going forward, we expect to see clear and measurable improvements in call quality, data performance, and coverage. Where operators deliver, it will be recognised.

"Where they do not, the commission is expected to take appropriate regulatory action. Nigerians should begin to see improvements in Quality of Service and get value that they paid for now, and in the future. And we will ensure that the sector delivers," Mr Tijani said.