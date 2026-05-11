Liberia: Stand Launches 'Save Liberia Protest Coalition,' Announces July 17 Mass Demonstration Against Boakai Government

Monrovia — Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), through its chairman, Mulbah Morlu Jr., has officially launched the "Save Liberia Protest Coalition," calling for what organizers describe as a sustained nationwide peaceful resistance campaign against the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

The coalition also announced plans for a major protest dubbed "Lead or Leave Now -- The 2nd Coming," scheduled for July 17, 2026, at the Executive Mansion.

Delivering a fiery address at the coalition's launch on Saturday, July 17, at the PHP Park, Morlu accused the Boakai administration of failing ordinary Liberians amid worsening economic hardship, rising corruption allegations, police brutality, and what he termed growing democratic backsliding.

"My fellow Liberians... today the poor are speaking, today the forgotten are rising," Morlu declared. "We officially launch the Save Liberia Protest Coalition -- a movement of the people, by the people, for the people."

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Morlu said the movement was not based on tribal, partisan, or personal political interests, but rather a response to what he described as "national suffering" and public frustration over the country's economic conditions.

According to Morlu, Liberians are facing rising prices for food, transportation, and basic commodities while unemployment and poverty continue to increase.

"We were promised rescue, but we received betrayal," he asserted. "Liberians are not living... Liberians are enduring."

Throughout the speech, Morlu repeatedly emphasized that the coalition intends to pursue only peaceful protest actions, while accusing the government of allegedly responding harshly to previous demonstrations organized by STAND and its collaborators.

He referenced alleged incidents of police brutality against protesters and invoked the "Kinjor" incident as an example of what he called state violence against citizens.

"We are not calling for violence. We are not calling for destruction. We are calling for peaceful resistance," Morlu said. "This time, the people will not be ignored."

Morlu further accused the government of selective justice, abuse of power, and weakening democratic institutions. He criticized the appointment of Jonathan Weedor to head Liberia's elections commission, alleging political bias, and also condemned the continued role of Gregory Coleman, whom he accused of overseeing police brutality.

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The STAND chairman additionally criticized the administration's handling of national security and border issues, warning that Liberia risks vulnerability amid growing instability and extremist threats in parts of West Africa.

He also accused the administration of suppressing dissent and intimidating critics, citing the removal of legislative figures, arrests linked to alleged insults against judicial officials, and reported evictions affecting poor communities.

"This president has broken laws, violated tenure protections, tortured political detainees, and forced false confessions from innocent people," Morlu alleged during the address.

In one of the speech's strongest moments, Morlu declared that "enough is enough," listing corruption, intimidation, economic hardship, and alleged government oppression among the reasons for the planned protest action.

The coalition called on students, market women, civil society groups, religious leaders, opposition parties, laborers, and Liberians in the diaspora to join the July 17 demonstration.

Morlu said the planned gathering at the Executive Mansion would represent "a defining moment in the history of Liberia."

"A moment when the suffering masses demand change with one united voice," he said. "Nothing short of change will be demanded."