Liberia: Alpha Phi Alpha Condemns Public Stripping, Abuse of Women - Demands Justice Over Rising Gender-Based Violence

Monrovia — Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated has strongly condemned the reported public stripping and humiliation of a young woman in Liberia, describing the incident as a "grave violation of human dignity" and a disturbing reflection of the growing threat of gender-based violence in the country.

In a statement issued Friday, the Liberian chapter of the fraternity said the alleged abuse represents not only an attack on the victim, but also a serious assault on the conscience and moral values of Liberian society.

"The public stripping and humiliation of any woman is not only an assault on the individual victim, but also an attack on the collective conscience of our nation," the organization declared.

The fraternity said it was deeply troubled by continued reports of violence, sexual abuse, and degrading treatment targeting women and girls across Liberia, warning that such acts must never be normalized or ignored.

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According to the statement, Alpha Phi Alpha believes gender-based violence continues to undermine the safety, dignity, and freedom of women and girls, while threatening broader national efforts toward justice and human rights protection.

The organization called on the Government of Liberia to launch what it described as a swift, transparent, and impartial investigation into the incident.

Specifically, the fraternity urged the Liberia National Police, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection to ensure all perpetrators are identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The group also appealed for immediate counseling, protective assistance, and other support services to be provided for the victim.

"As an organization committed to leadership, justice, service, and advocacy, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated in Liberia, stands in solidarity with all victims and survivors of gender-based violence," the statement noted.

The fraternity reaffirmed its support for stronger protection mechanisms for women and girls, accountability for perpetrators, and broader national efforts aimed at building a safer and more just society.

The statement further warned that silence and inaction in the face of violence only embolden offenders and deepen the culture of impunity.

"Liberia must send a clear and unwavering message that violence, sexual assault, and the public humiliation of women will not be tolerated," the fraternity emphasized.

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The statement was issued by the World Policy Council of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter #260, based on U.N. Drive and Randall Street in Monrovia.