Liberia: Nimba Supt. Gono Vows to Transform Aml Social Development Fund Into Agriculture, Health and Education Boost

Ganta — Nimba County Superintendent, Kou Meapeah Gono, has announced plans to redirect ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) Social Development Funding toward impactful initiatives in agriculture, health and education across the county's 19 administrative districts.

Since her appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Supt. Gono has been hailed as Nimba County's "development hero" because she has spearheaded meaningful projects throughout the county.

In recent statements, she outlined her vision to collaborate with the County Council of Nine Elders and other stakeholders, prioritizing agriculture, health services and education through scholarship programs.

These scholarships will train Nimbaians who can then return to drive development in their home districts and communities.

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The announcement has been warmly received by Nimbaians including Bories B. Barlea, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Liberia Farmers Development Cooperative (LIFADCO).

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Barlea said the move would significantly boost agriculture in Nimba.

LIFADCO currently supports over 800 farmers across Nimba's nine electoral districts, with operations extending to nine of Liberia's 15 counties.

Mr. Barlea noted that Supt. Gono's initiatives will strengthen agriculture, health and education, enabling beneficiaries to supply food and other agricultural products to locals, including AML operations.

Local markets already feature over 500 bags of 25 kg rice produced by LIFADCO farmers, led by Mr. Barlea, an educator and agronomist advancing county agriculture.

Supt. Gono told reporters her focus on these sectors will build local manpower across the 19 districts.

"Beneficiaries will return to contribute to county development, rather than relying on outsiders for jobs, including at AML," she said. "I will make use of AML funding for meaningful development activities across the county."

Supt. Gono plans to partner with county lawmakers on these efforts, leveraging AML Funds alongside national government support to benefit affected communities.

Radio callers and residents have dubbed Supt. Gono an "unteachable" leader for her transformative initiatives.

They are urging President Boakai not to reassign her reportedly to the Ministry of Local Government as Deputy Minister - but to let her continue in Nimba.

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Radio Callers lamented that since AML began operations in 2006, the county has received nearly US$30 million in social development funds with little impact.

Under Supt. Gono's brief leadership, however, residents report tangible changes across the 19 districts, turning "suffering citizens" into beneficiaries of meaningful projects funded by AML and the national government.