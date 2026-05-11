Africa: YPLS Africa Alumni Deepen Regional Democratic Ties Through Sierra Leone Learning Mission

FREETOWN — Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa), a flagship initiative of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, has concluded a weeklong Alumni Peer Reflection and Learning Exchange Mission in Sierra Leone aimed at strengthening youth leadership, democratic governance, and regional cooperation across West Africa.

Held in Freetown from May 4-8, 2026, the mission brought together YPLS Africa alumni from Liberia and Sierra Leone for peer learning, institutional engagement, and cross-border collaboration focused on peacebuilding, civic education, electoral integrity, women's political participation, youth inclusion, and democratic governance.

According to a NAYMOTE release, participants engaged with several key national institutions in Sierra Leone, including the Parliament of Sierra Leone, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, the National Youth Commission, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

At the Parliament of Sierra Leone, alumni reflected on the country's landmark Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Act of 2022, signed into law by President Julius Maada Bio on December 23, 2022. The law guarantees at least 30 percent women's representation in public decision-making and promotes equal pay, access to training, and financial inclusion for women.

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Participants noted that the legislation demonstrated how sustained advocacy, strategic organizing, and collective action can drive meaningful inclusion and democratic reform.

During engagements at the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, alumni explored best practices on electoral integrity, civic education, and the use of technology to strengthen accountability and inclusion in elections.

Officials explained how digital candidate registration systems help enforce gender inclusion requirements by preventing political parties from completing submissions unless at least one in every three candidates is a woman. The Commission also highlighted the importance of combining digital outreach with grassroots civic education efforts in markets, schools, and rural communities.

The sessions reinforced the importance of building credible electoral systems through strong institutions, inclusive policies, informed citizens, and sustained civic engagement long before election day.

At the National Youth Commission, alumni gained practical insights into youth governance structures and the relationship between policymaking and implementation.

Commissioner Joseph Maada Lahai encouraged young people to actively participate in governance and policymaking.

"Policies change actions, and only politicians approve policies. So, if you want to change the actions of people, you must be part of the group of people who craft and approve policies," Lahai said.

The mission also featured a high-level engagement with Sierra Leone's Minister of Youth Affairs, Ibrahim Sannoh, who praised the impact of the YPLS Africa initiative and reaffirmed his commitment to attend the program's 13th Cohort and 10th Anniversary celebration in Liberia.

"The generation before us faced societal challenges. Today, we come forward with greater passion and broader experience. We are the ones we have been waiting for -- we represent hope for young people to lean on," Minister Sannoh said.

Reflecting on the mission, YPLS Africa Program Manager Alphia Faith Kemokai emphasized the importance of regional collaboration among young African leaders.

"When young people from different countries sit, reflect, and learn together, we are not just exchanging ideas -- we are building a shared future for Africa," Kemokai stated.

Similarly, Sierra Leone Chapter Lead Mohamed Harass Barrie noted that meaningful transformation occurs when youth move beyond dialogue into collective action capable of influencing institutions and transforming societies.

Over the past decade, YPLS Africa has expanded significantly, producing more than 1,200 alumni across 14 African countries. Many graduates now serve in leadership roles within political parties, student governments, parliaments, civil society organizations, media institutions, and legislative offices.

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The program is increasingly recognized as a leading pan-African youth leadership platform contributing to the goals of African Union Agenda 2063, the Economic Community of West African States Vision 2050 Agenda, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Organizers said the Sierra Leone mission came at a critical time as several West African countries prepare for major elections, with youth expected to constitute a significant share of the electorate.

The exchange mission also laid the foundation for expanded regional collaboration through the upcoming Democracy Hub initiative and the YPLS Africa Alumni Association, both aimed at advancing civic engagement, electoral integrity, social cohesion, and non-violence advocacy across the region.

The program concluded with renewed commitments to building ethical, values-driven young leaders and strengthening cross-border cooperation to support democratic resilience and inclusive governance throughout Africa.