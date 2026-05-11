Liberia: Appeals Committee Blocks Kuoh, Citing U.S. Conviction to Safeguard 'Integrity'

Monrovia — In a move that critics argue cements the status quo while proponents hail as a victory for ethics, the Appeals Committee of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially barred Cassell Anthony Kuoh from the upcoming presidential race.

The committee's decision, issued May 8, 2026, relies on a rigid interpretation of LFA statutes regarding criminal records, effectively ending the campaign of the man many viewed as the most formidable threat to incumbent President Mustapha Raji's re-election.

The "Integrity" Hammer

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The ruling upheld the April 30 disqualification by the Meo D. Beyan-led Elections Committee, pointing to Articles 45.4 and 58.1 of the LFA Statutes.

The two provisions mandate that any individual "found guilty of a criminal offense" is ineligible for the Executive Committee.

While Kuoh's legal team argued that his past conviction in the United States should not haunt his domestic ambitions especially following his rehabilitation the Appeals Committee was unyielding.

The committee described the statute as "mandatory, prohibitive, and backward-looking," leaving no room for a "second chance" narrative within the halls of football house.

"The fact of the conviction is not disputed," the ruling stated, dismissing Kuoh's arguments that the LFA was overstepping its bounds by applying foreign legal outcomes to a local sporting context.

Dismissing the Constitution

In a controversial turn, the committee brushed aside Kuoh's reliance on Article 21(j) of the Liberian Constitution, which protects the civil rights of citizens after they have served their legal punishment.

The committee's justification? The LFA is a private institution that makes its own rules.

"Only the Supreme Court of Liberia has the authority to strike down provisions of the LFA Statutes as unconstitutional," the ruling declared, effectively telling the candidate that the national constitution takes a backseat to football bylaws unless a high court says otherwise.

Fear of "Drug Lords and Mafia Bosses"

The ruling took a sharp, almost alarmist tone when addressing why foreign convictions must be honored. The committee warned that clearing Kuoh would open the floodgates for "drug lords and mafia bosses" convicted abroad to take over Liberian football.

By equating a former convict seeking administrative reform with international organized crime, the committee signaled a zero-tolerance policy one that conveniently sidelines the primary challenger to the current leadership just one week before the polls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elections in Limbo

By citing the downfall of global figures like Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini, the LFA is attempting to align itself with FIFA's "clean-up" image.

However, the timing and finality of the decision have left the May 15 Elective Congress in doubt.

With Kuoh likely to seek an injunction through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or the Liberian judicial system, the LFA faces a looming crisis. Should a court freeze the process, the "integrity" the committee claims to protect may be overshadowed by a prolonged period of legal paralysis.

As of press time, the LFA maintains that the May 15 date stands, even as the ghost of a contested election hangs over the football house.

The ruling was signed by Committee Chairman Atty. Kollie Dorko, Co-Chair, Socrates Boyenneh, and member Paul Romeo David.