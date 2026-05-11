Kenya: Africa-China Investment and Trade Conference to Strengthen Economic Ties

The inaugural Africa-China Investment and Trade Conference (ACIC) will be held in Guangdong Province, bringing together senior government officials, entrepreneurs, traders and investors from both continents in a major effort to deepen economic cooperation.

The event is organized by Treadway, in partnership with four Chinese agencies.

It aims to bridge the cultural and business gap between Africa and China, whose combined population exceeds two billion people.

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Organizers say that collaboration is essential for driving global economic development.

The conference will feature over 100 ministers and 50 leaders of state-owned companies from Africa, business leaders and entrepreneurs across various industries, Chinese government officials, sponsor companies, more than 1000 African Traders and more than 2000 Chinese exhibitors.

Delegates will present bankable projects seeking funding from Chinese investors and lenders, while Chinese companies will showcase products and services tailored to meet African market needs and seek distribution and trade partnerships from the African entrepreneurs.

Treadway will facilitate funding opportunities and attract the African delegation, while the four Chinese agencies will handle approvals for visas for all African delegates.

Keynote speakers include HRH Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, South Africa's Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in South Africa.

Both will emphasize the importance of building bridges between African and Chinese markets.

The three-day program will feature presentations of investment-ready projects, exhibitions, structured meetings with investors, and networking sessions.

The conference will wrap up with the announcement of signed contracts and the total value of deals closed.

Organizers stress that the ACIC is not only a business forum but also a demonstration that Africa and China, working together, can position themselves as leaders in global capital markets.