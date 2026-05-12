Nigeria: Ruto - Africa Wants Investment, Equal Partnership, Not Aid

Kenya — President William Ruto of Kenya has declared that African nations no longer want aid from Europe or any global funding institutions.

Rather, he said, what the African continent wants now is investment and equal partnership with countries across the globe.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital at the official opening of the Africa Forward Summit being attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and 30 other African Presidents including Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, Ruto stressed that Africa wants investment and equal partnership, not aid.

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According to him, the continent is tired of one-sided relationships and is ready for African-led economic transformation.

The Kenyan President also pushed for

reform of the international financial architecture so that Africa would no longer be penalized with high borrowing costs.

He argued credit rating agencies overstate Africa's risk, driving up interest rates.

Setting the summit tone, Ruto described the summit with the theme: "Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth",

as a "turning point" toward a better partnership with France.

Ruto also welcomed the 30 heads of state and framed Africa as a "continent of solutions" capable of driving innovation and industrialization, not just receiving aid.

In his speech as co-host of the Summit, French President, Emmanuel Macron canvassed "strategic autonomy" for Africa and Europe saying both continents face the same challenge of reducing dependence on the US and China for technology, AI, and critical minerals.

He said: "A lot of solutions are made in the US or made in China... we have a common fight, a common battle together to build our strategic autonomy for Europe and Africa."

Macron stressed that AI and digital growth can't happen without energy, calling for more investment in renewables and grid capacity.

On youth and digital skills, the French President announced plans to expand Orange Digital Centres to train one million young Africans by 2030 through 50 new centres.

Emphasising on moving past the old relationship, Macron reiterated that the Françafrique model is over.

According to him: "Previously European chiefs would lecture African leaders on what they needed, but this is no longer what Africa needs or wants to hear."

He also said colonialism can't explain all of Africa's current challenges, and called on African leaders to improve governance.

He also commented on cultural restitution declaring that the return of looted African artworks remain "unstoppable," referencing a new French law passed days before the summit.

Macron told the African leaders that France is a co-investor in Africa's tech and energy future, not a donor.

In his goodwill message, United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, called for reform of global institutions saying "we live in a situation that is deeply unfair", pointing to high borrowing costs for African countries despite strong potential.

He pushed for permanent African seats on the UN Security Council adding for emphasis that "There will be no justice before there will be permanent African members in the Security Council".

According to him, the lack of African representation on the United Nations Security Council is an "historic injustice".

On finance and climate justice, Gutteres expressed concern at Africa being labeled "high-risk", which drives up borrowing costs.

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He stated that climate-vulnerable African countries are "still waiting for the support they were promised" while calling for deeper reforms to the international financial architecture and more investment on fair terms.

Commenting on the issue of peace and Sudan, the UN sctibe flagged the worsening crisis in Sudan, saying civilians are paying "an unconscionable price" and called for an immediate ceasefire and Sudanese-led civilian transition.

Guterres used the summit to link Africa's economic potential with the need to fix an "80-year-old" global system that excludes Africa from decision-making.

He said his message at the summit would focus on multilateral reform and strengthening UN-AU partnership.