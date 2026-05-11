Africa: EU Announces €1bn Africa Package At Ghana Partnership Milestone

The European Union (EU) has unveiled a €1 billion investment package for Africa under its Global Gateway Initiative to support infrastructure development, economic growth and digital transformation.

The package, announced by the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach, forms part of Team Europe's broader strategy to deepen economic cooperation with African countries and promote sustainable development across the continent.

The initiative is expected to finance major projects in infrastructure, renewable energy, technology and regional connectivity.

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Mr Skinnebach made the announcement at the 2026 Europe Day reception in Accra last Thursday, held to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and the EU.

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He described the Ghana-EU relationship as one built on trust, shared democratic values and long-standing cooperation, noting that the EU has remained Ghana's leading development and security partner, top investor and principal export market over the years.

He said the event was not only to celebrate Europe Day, but also to commemorate 50 years of the EU's physical presence in Ghana and the enduring partnership between the two sides.

According to the Ambassador, the relationship has evolved significantly from traditional development cooperation into a strategic partnership spanning trade, governance, security, agriculture, health, education and institutional strengthening.

Mr Skinnebach explained that the vision behind the European Union could be traced to the ideals of Robert Schuman, whose post-World War II declaration promoted peace through cooperation and economic integration.

He added that the EU continues to advance these principles globally through multilateralism, regional integration and support for democratic governance.

Touching on current global challenges, he stressed the need for countries to uphold international law, peace and democracy amid rising geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

He referred to the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine, stating that global peace and stability depend on respect for international rules and collective action.

Mr Skinnebach also contrasted the EU's engagement in Africa with what he described as harmful external influences, stating that the EU does not engage in destabilising activities such as illegal mining, unsustainable fishing or the exploitation of local populations.

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The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, who represented the Government at the event, welcomed the Global Gateway Initiative and described it as a timely opportunity to advance Ghana's development agenda.

She said Ghana valued its partnership with the EU, particularly in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and governance reforms.

Dr Lartey noted that future cooperation would focus on renewable energy, skills development, digital innovation and youth empowerment to build a resilient and inclusive society.

She reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and regional integration, adding that strong international partnerships remained crucial in addressing global and continental challenges.

The Europe Day celebration brought together diplomats, government officials, development partners, civil society organisations and members of the diplomatic community to mark five decades of Ghana-EU relations under the theme "Golden Bridges".