Africa: Governor Urges Stronger Africa-Wide Collaboration - to Transform Digital Financial Ecosystem

Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has called for stronger collaboration among African regulators, innovators and investors to drive the rebirth of the continent's digital and financial ecosystem.

He said Africa was no longer observing the global financial revolution from the sidelines but was actively shaping its future through innovation, policy reforms and digital transformation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2026 3i Africa Summit 2026 in Accra, Dr Asiama said the summit marked the continuation of efforts to deepen Africa's digital financial ecosystem and continental trade integration.

The summit, hosted by the Bank of Ghana in partnership with Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) and Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), was on the theme: "The Next Frontier: Shaping Africa's Integrated Fintech Future."

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Dr Asiama said discussions over the past three days had focused on innovation, emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks and partnerships needed to advance Africa's financial systems.

He stressed the need for deliberate and coordinated action to translate the outcomes of the summit into tangible economic and financial gains for the continent.

The Governor described the engagements at the summit as evidence of a "rebirth" of Africa's digital and financial ecosystem, driven by innovation, youthful talent and expanding opportunities.

He, however, cautioned that innovation without regulation and consumer protection could undermine financial inclusion and create systemic risks.

Dr Asiama noted that Ghana had taken major steps to strengthen financial stability and regulatory oversight, including the passage of the Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 (Act 1154), directives on digital credit services and amendments to cyber security regulations.

He announced that the Bank of Ghana would establish an innovation hub to support fintech development, create a separate legal framework for fintech regulation and launch a Continental FinTech Sandbox.

According to him, the Bank would also operationalise a National FinTech Inclusion Programme to expand access to digital financial services.

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The Governor highlighted the importance of digital public infrastructure, noting that mobile money transactions in Ghana reached approximately GH¢4.5 trillion in 2025, with active wallets exceeding 26 million.

He said harmonising payment systems and digital infrastructure across African countries would unlock significant opportunities for trade, investment and financial inclusion.

Dr Asiama urged investors to take advantage of Africa's growing fintech opportunities and encouraged innovators to engage regulators early, strengthen governance and prioritise consumer trust.

He also called on African regulators and governments to continue advancing harmonisation of financial systems, licence passporting and supervisory convergence across the continent.

The Governor said the summit had renewed confidence in African innovation and policy leadership, adding that the conversations and partnerships established would help shape the future of the continent's financial ecosystem