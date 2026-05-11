Ghana: Gold Fields Ghana Seals $5 Million Partnership Deal With GFA

Gold Fields Ghana Limited on Friday unveiled a mouthwatering sponsorship agreement worth US$5 million over a two-year period with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), to become an Official Partner of Ghana football.

The strategic partnership, positions Gold Fields Ghana as an Official Partner of the Ghana Football Association and reinforces its long-standing commitment to football development in the country.

The sponsorship package will support the Black Stars, the Black Queens, Women's Premier League and the Black Challenge, Ghana's national amputee football team.

It is also expected to provide financial backing for the other national teams while also strengthening the rapid growth and visibility of women's football and para-sports across the country.

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Announcing the deal at the company's Corporate Office, the Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Gold Fields Ghana, Elliot Twum, reaffirmed the company's enduring commitment to football and sports development in Ghana, highlighting its role in supporting communities and nurturing talent across the country.

The sponsorship, he said arrives at a crucial period for Ghana football, with the Black Stars preparing for the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the Black Queens intensifying preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

"We're proud to stand with Ghana football at this pivotal moment. The investment over two years reflects our belief in the power of sport to unite communities, inspire youth, and drive national development. We're not just funding teams, we are investing in dreams and in the future of Ghana's young athletes," Mr Twum noted.

Responding, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku described the partnership as a historic and transformative moment for Ghana football.

He reflected on Gold Fields Ghana's previous support for the Black Stars more than two decades ago, noting that the company played a key role during a defining period in Ghana football history.

"That support formed part of the foundation that propelled Ghana towards one of the proudest moments in our sporting history - our maiden qualification to the FIFA Men's World Cup in Germany in 2006," he stated.

He praised the mining company for its continued investment in domestic football, particularly its support for clubs, as well as infrastructure development in Tarkwa and surrounding communities.

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"Your contributions to infrastructure development, particularly the construction and modernization of the iconic Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium, stand as enduring evidence of your commitment to sports and community development in Ghana." he added.

Mr Simeon-Okraku emphasized that the latest sponsorship sends a strong message about inclusion, development, and the importance of investing in sports as a national tool for growth and empowerment.

Present at the ceremony were GFA Vice-President Mr Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Executive Council member Samuel Aboabire, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, former Black Stars captain and management committee member Stephen Appiah, former Black Queens captain Adjoa Bayor, as well as Black Queens management committee member Rose Linet Osei Bonsu Armah.