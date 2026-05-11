Ghana: MCE Rallies Residents to Support Development in Sagnarigu

Residents of the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Region have been urged to support government efforts to accelerate development in the area and its surrounding communities.

The call is aimed at ensuring the successful implementation and completion of development projects within the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sagnarigu, Abdulai Imoro Gong, made the appeal at the assembly's maiden "accounting to the people" forum held in Sagnarigu last Saturday.

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The forum forms part of an initiative by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) to replicate the government's "Resetting Agenda" tour and stakeholder engagements across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region.

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Addressing participants, Mr Gong said the forum was intended to present the assembly's achievements, ongoing projects and interventions undertaken since 2025 to the people of Sagnarigu.

He indicated that key projects implemented by the assembly spanned sectors such as education, health, sanitation, roads, social welfare, security, youth empowerment and local economic development.

Mr Gong noted that despite some challenges, the assembly had made significant progress in improving infrastructure and service delivery through collaboration with government agencies, development partners and local stakeholders.

He stressed that development was a shared responsibility and called on residents to support the Assembly to ensure the successful completion of projects.

The MCE reaffirmed the assembly's commitment to transparency, accountability and responsive governance.

He added that the engagement would strengthen collaboration between the assembly and residents in addressing the development needs of various communities.

Mr Gong assured the people that the assembly remained committed to working closely with them to promote sustainable development and improve living conditions in the municipality.

For his part, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, underscored the importance of transparency, accountability and citizen participation in governance.

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He stated that the government was committed to ensuring that public officials remained accountable to the people they serve.

Mr Mburidiba explained that the stakeholder engagement initiative was designed to build trust between government and citizens, while providing a platform for assemblies to present their development efforts and receive feedback.

He said the initiative was inspired by President John Dramani Mahama's nationwide "Resetting Ghana Agenda".

"The engagements seek to bring governance closer to the people and promote inclusive development through active citizen participation," he mentioned. Mr Mburidiba commended the leadership of the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly and the MCE for organising the forum and demonstrating commitment to accountable governance