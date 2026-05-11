Ghana: GEC Women's Ministry Calls for Peace, Unity On Mother's Day

The Women's Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has called for an end to xenophobic attacks in South Africa and escalating global conflicts, urging mothers and women across the world to champion peace and unity.

It also appealed to women to use their influence in shaping communities rooted in love, tolerance and respect for human life, rather than hatred and violence.

A press statement issued by the National Coordinator for the Women's Ministry of the GEC, Rev. Mrs Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, to mark this year's Mother's Day celebration, expressed concern over rising unrest and insecurity affecting families globally.

The statement congratulated mothers within the church, Ghana, Africa and the rest of the world for their sacrifices and contributions toward national and societal development.

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It described women as the "backbone of development," noting that mothers played a vital role in sustaining homes, strengthening economies and building stable societies.

Rev. Mrs Tegbe-Agbo, however, said this year's celebration was overshadowed by growing tensions and violence around the world, particularly recurring xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

"It is a tragedy of our era that Africans continue to inflict violence upon their own brethren," the statement said.

The ministry also condemned the circulation of dehumanising and obscene images linked to xenophobic attacks, saying such acts stripped victims of their dignity and traumatised viewers.

The statement further expressed concern about global conflicts involving the United States, Israel and Iran, stressing that women, children and vulnerable groups often suffered the greatest consequences during wars.

It said the church remained committed to promoting peace through its yearly theme: 'Christian Woman, Preach Christ and His Second Coming.'

According to the ministry, preaching Christ also meant advocating peace, unity and reconciliation in communities and nations.

"As we await His return, we must be found working toward a world that reflects His kingdom, a world free from the scars of war, tribalism and hate," the statement added.

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The Women's Ministry urged mothers and women's groups to go beyond celebrations and actively engage in prayer, intercession and community development.

It encouraged women to commit to regular fasting and prayers for peace in South Africa and the Middle East, while also promoting ethical use of social media by avoiding the sharing of violent or unverified content.

Moreover, the statement challenged women to mentor younger generations to value human life regardless of nationality or ethnic background.

"As mothers, we hold the power to shape the future through our prayers and our influence. Let us rise and ensure that our families and the global village we inhabit are defined by love, not conflict," it stated.