Nigeria: Fubara's Political Camp Rattled As Committee Fails to Clear Aspirants

11 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

The political camp of the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has been thrown into worry following the outcome of the just-concluded screening of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for aspiring State lawmakers.

The APC screening committee for the Rivers State House of Assembly had conducted its screening at the party's secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday and Sunday.

Vanguard learnt that the committee, chaired by Rt. Hon. Muraina Ajibola, disqualified all 63 aspirants directly linked to the governor of the state from contesting the election.

The committee is said to have cleared only 33 aspirants who are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, after evaluating a total of 98 aspirants.

The report by the committee noted that while the exercise was orderly, it was marked by bribery attempts and illegibility.

However, the development has sparked concerns among loyalists of the governor, who are claiming that the outcome of the exercise was predetermined.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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