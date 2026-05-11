Nigeria: Just in - Colleges of Education Applicants No Longer Need UTME - - Minister

11 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday at this year's annual admissions and policy meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country.

Candidates seeking admissions into Nigerian Colleges of Education (COE), will no longer need to sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Monday at this year's annual admissions and policy meeting with heads of tertiary institutions in the country.

Mr Alausa said the only requirement for candidates seeking admissions into the COEs will now be four credits in the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE)..

He, however, said such candidates will have to register through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Previously, candidates seeking admissions into any tertiary institutions must sit the UTME administered by JAMB.

Details later...

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