Nigeria: Troops Repel Iswap Attack On 27 Brigade in Yobe, Kill 50 Terrorists, Recover Arms

Abuja — Troops of the Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised at least 50 suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a coordinated attack on the Headquarters of 27 Brigade in Buni Gari, Yobe State.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI, Lt. Col. Sani Uba.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, 8 May 2026, also left two soldiers dead.

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According to the statement, the terrorists launched the attack at about 2 am on Thursday from multiple directions targeting the brigade headquarters and the Buni Gari checkpoint.

The army said the attackers first advanced from the western flank, then reinforced along the southern axis at Ganinga Junction, and later attempted to encircle the troops from the south-western flank.

"The assault, launched under the cover of darkness by a large number of terrorists from multiple axes, was met with devastating firepower, tactical brilliance, and resolute determination by troops who held their ground and inflicted catastrophic losses on the attackers.

"No fewer than 50 terrorists were neutralised, while a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the fleeing remnants," the statement read.

The military said troops deployed indirect fire and offensive-defensive tactics to repel the insurgents, forcing them to retreat while evacuating some of their dead and wounded fighters.

It added that no part of the military formation was breached during the attack.

"At no point was any part of the camp breached, as the integrity of the location remained fully intact throughout the engagement.

"Exploitation of the general area confirmed the recovery of 10 terrorist corpses within the immediate vicinity, while human intelligence reports indicate that over 20 additional bodies were scattered across bushes around Gashua, Azare, and Kamuya along the terrorists' withdrawal routes," he stated.

The army also said the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI provided Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance support during the operation, enabling precision air strikes on identified terrorist positions and fleeing insurgents.

"In a synchronised air-land operation, precision air interdiction strikes were conducted on confirmed terrorist positions and fleeing elements, accounting for an additional 20 terrorists neutralised as aircraft pursued retreating insurgents along their escape corridors," he added.

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Recovered items included eight AK-47 rifles, two General Purpose Machine Guns, two Rocket-Propelled Grenade tubes, five RPG bombs, three RPG chargers, boxes of 7.62mm ammunition, loaded magazines, bandoliers, and three Improvised Explosive Device canisters.

The military disclosed that some Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and gun trucks sustained minor damage during the operation, while injured personnel were receiving treatment.

It also confirmed that two soldiers were killed during the encounter.

"Regrettably, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the engagement. Their sacrifice embodies the highest traditions of service, courage, and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation," the statement added.

The army said troops and volunteer forces had commenced follow-up operations to track fleeing terrorists and prevent regrouping attempts in the area.