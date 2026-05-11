Nigeria: Tony Elumelu - A Defamation Gone Too Far

My brother Sowore is fast becoming and ambulance chaser. An ambulance chaser is a lawyer who chases accident victims convincing them to sue for damages. They are the lowest in reputation and seen as slime in the system.

Omoyele Sowore said that it is as result of being the "biggest content creator in the Billionaire Industry", whatever that means, that now gives these misguided youths the effrontery to make all sort of allegations about the Elumelus.

That is how we just woke up to distressing rumours about the Elumelus, regarding the paternity of their children as posted on various social media platforms.

If we are to agree with Sowore, the self-acclaim defender of the universe, because the Elumelus are prominent high profile social figures then I can call his mother a waif and be justified?

Thankfully, after so much lag time, the Elumelus have struck and everybody is calm now. Relatives of the boys have started begging as usual and as expected.

It is very sad, that people can be so targeted just because someone has N100 to buy data. Why go to such length to attempt to cause trauma in a family just for the fun of it. I am happy that the Elumelus have acted and that the full arm of the law be extended to these ones so that it can serve as a warning to the rest. Social media is really a jungle these days.