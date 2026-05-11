Nigeria: Lawal Commends Troops for Successful Operations Against Bandits Across Zamfara

press release

Governor Lawal described the renewed military offensive as timely, particularly due to the successful operation recorded on 10 May 2026, which disrupted a significant gathering of notorious terrorist leaders

Governor Dauda Lawal has commended the troops of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fansan Yamma for achieving significant operational successes against bandits in Zamfara State.

The troops of the Joint Task Force (Northwest) Operation Fansan Yamma launched an elaborate and coordinated onslaught in the early hours of Thursday, 7 May 2026, in the Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

Following the encounter, troops effectively neutralised three gang leaders and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition, which included an AK-47 rifle, a machine gun, a locally fabricated handgun, seven rifle magazines, and a total of 571 rounds of ammunition.

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Governor Lawal described the renewed military offensive as timely, particularly due to the successful operation recorded on 10 May 2026, which disrupted a significant gathering of notorious terrorist leaders and neutralised several commanders.

The troops acted on an intelligence report that confirmed that the terrorists had converged at a concealed location in Tumfa Village, Shinkafi Local Government Area, with the intention to coordinate attacks and criminal activities targeting innocent communities in the state.

The Air Component launched a precision airstrike on the identified terrorist hideout that successfully destroyed the structure, which served as the terrorists' meeting point.

The governor reiterated the Zamfara State Government's commitment to ongoing support and logistics for the military and other security agencies operating in the state.