Liberia Advances Aviation Safety Reforms After Nasp Confab

Liberia has taken a significant step toward strengthening aviation safety oversight and aligning with international standards following the successful conclusion of the National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP) Conference organized by the Liberia Civil Aviation Authority (LCAA), in collaboration with the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organization (BAGASOO).

The conference brought together aviation stakeholders, technical experts, and regional partners to review Liberia's aviation safety systems, identify regulatory gaps, and develop practical strategies aimed at improving compliance with international aviation requirements.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Augustine C. Tamba, Assistant Director General for Technical Services at LCAA, expressed appreciation to BAGASOO and regional partners for their continued technical support.

"On behalf of the Director-General, I extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to BAGASOO, and by extension WACA. This is truly a collaborative mission, and we are encouraged to see stronger cooperation among our regional partners," Tamba said.

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He noted that earlier efforts to deepen regional cooperation had not fully materialized but described the current partnership as a turning point for Liberia's aviation reform agenda.

Tamba emphasized that aviation safety oversight must remain a national priority regardless of financial constraints. "Whether it financially challenges us or improves our status, it is imperative that we do our best. Safety oversight is not optional," he stated.

He also reaffirmed government commitment, noting that the Minister of Transport has pledged strong leadership support to sustain reforms in the aviation sector.

A major issue discussed during the conference was the need to separate regulatory oversight from service provision functions within the aviation sector, in line with international standards. Participants stressed that civil aviation authorities should not act as both regulator and service provider, warning that such overlap undermines transparency, accountability, and international confidence.

Officials further agreed to revisit oversight structures during upcoming technical meetings to ensure reforms do not disrupt national aviation operations.

The conference highlighted airport certification as a key requirement for aviation safety compliance. LCAA officials confirmed ongoing efforts with airport authorities to accelerate certification and improve operational standards.

Tamba also acknowledged recent government investments in aviation infrastructure, including the commissioning of a new aircraft rescue and firefighting truck to strengthen Liberia's Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Category Six (CAT-6) capability. Additional support from the European Union is expected to further enhance emergency response capacity at Liberia's main international airport.

During the mission, BAGASOO experts worked with Liberian aviation authorities to assess regulatory gaps and develop corrective action plans addressing safety oversight deficiencies. The technical engagement is part of efforts to improve Liberia's Effective Implementation (EI) score, currently estimated at 27.84 percent, through stronger legislation, institutional reforms, and improved regulatory systems.

The exercise also resulted in the review and amendment of civil aviation and accident investigation laws, development of corrective action plans addressing audit findings, strengthening of conflict-of-interest safeguards for inspectors, establishment of credential management systems, assessment of aviation funding sustainability, development of long-term staffing and recruitment strategies, reorganization of technical library systems, and expansion of Safety Management Systems and State Safety Programme (SSP) implementation. LCAA also appointed focal persons to coordinate national SSP implementation and ensure continuity across technical departments.

BAGASOO officials said the mission supports Liberia's transition toward stronger compliance with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Technical experts assisted in drafting corrective action plans, reviewing aviation agreements, and strengthening regional coordination frameworks for safety oversight. Officials emphasized that any delegation of aviation responsibilities must remain clearly defined to enhance safety, surveillance, and regional harmonization.

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Closing the conference, both LCAA and BAGASOO reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration, capacity building, and technical support for Liberia's aviation sector. Tamba called for sustained training and follow-up missions to maintain reform momentum, stating, "We look forward to continuous engagement with Liberia. Together, we are laying the foundation for a safer and more efficient aviation system."

The NASP Conference marks another milestone in Liberia's ongoing aviation reforms aimed at strengthening regulatory independence, improving safety oversight, and positioning the country for enhanced international aviation recognition.