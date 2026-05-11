Liberia: Remarks At the Handover Ceremony of the China-Aid Refurbishment and Expansion Project of Liberia Broadcasting System

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Ren Yisheng, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Liberia

Good afternoon!

It is a profound honor and a great pleasure to stand here today, in this moment filled with joy and significance. First, I would extend warmest congratulations and sincere appreciation to the Government of Liberia, the management and staff of the Liberia Broadcasting System, and all partners who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to fruition. I would also extend my heartfelt thanks to the technical and construction teams whose skills and professionalism ensured the completion of the project.

A modern production and broadcasting building is now standing before us. The LBS is not the same anymore. This is a new chapter of the LBS. This occasion marks not only the reopening of improved facilities, but also a renewed commitment to strengthen the bonds between China and Liberia. What we are celebrating is not just the completion of a project, but the fruition of a testament to our enduring friendship and cooperation.

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Ladies and gentlemen,

Allow me to take you back to the vision that started this journey. We recognized that in our modern world, information is a bridge. It connects people, shares cultures, and fosters understanding. For a nation to tell its own story, to preserve its cultural heritage, and to participate in the global conversation, a strong media infrastructure is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

This project was conceived as the answer to that need. It was designed to be more than just an office space or a studio complex. It was envisioned as a nerve center for creativity, a hub for accurate information, and a platform for voices to be heard. It represents our commitment to supporting our Liberian friends in building their own narrative and strengthening their media capacity.

The journey from that vision to the reality we see today has been a path of dedication, expertise, and, most importantly, teamwork. We navigated challenges together, solved problems together, and learned from each another. This project stands as a monument to what we can achieve when we combine our strengths and work hand in hand.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This project reflects China's long-standing commitment to supporting Liberia's capacity building and sustainable development. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and Liberia have built a relationship rooted in mutual respect, equality, and shared development. The cooperation between our two countries is comprehensive and has already made great achievements. This project stands as another visible and enduring symbol of this consequential relationship and the fruitful cooperation. We sincerely hope it will enable the LBS to reach broader audiences, improve the quality and reliability of programming, and better serve the information needs of the Liberian people.

China believes that development assistance should focus not only on infrastructure, but also on strengthening institutions and local capacity. Since 2008, China has provided the LBS with five phases of technical assistance, and Chinese technical teams have worked closely with Liberian counterparts, providing technical support and training to ensure the sustainable operation and effective use of the facilities. In the two years following the acceptance of this project, Chinese personnel will continue to provide on-site technical support.

Ladies and gentlemen,

This Year marks China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, and both sides are committed to further strengthening mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation through cultural, educational, media, and people-centered engagement. In the process, broadcasting naturally serves as a window for cross-cultural exchange. This project will provide a platform to share Liberia's rich stories, vibrant music, and diverse heritage with both its own people and the outside world, including China. At the same time, it will offer Liberians a window through which to learn more about China and other cultures.

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Ladies and gentlemen,

We are filled with hope and anticipation as this project is dedicated and handed over. It is a canvas upon which our Liberian friends will paint their stories. It is a stage from which our Liberian friends's voices will be amplified. We look forward to seeing that our Liberian friends will make most use of the facilities, and better serve the Liberian people.

In closing, may LBS be a voice for unity, a catalyst for development and a lasting testament of the enduring partnership between China and Liberia.

Thank you.