Nigeria: 'We Are Going to Wembley' - Nnadozie Celebrates Historic FA Cup Final Qualification With Brighton

The result marks a historic breakthrough for Brighton Women, who have now reached the Women's FA Cup final for the first time in the club's history

Chiamaka Nnadozie expressed her excitement after Brighton & Hove Albion Women F.C. secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Liverpool Women F.C. to book a historic place in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.

The Super Falcons goalkeeper was part of a memorable night as Brighton produced a stunning late turnaround in a thrilling semi-final encounter filled with momentum swings and high drama.

Liverpool made a blistering start to the contest and took the lead in the 11th minute through O'Sullivan before Beata Olsson doubled the advantage in the 22nd minute to put the hosts firmly in control at 2-0.

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However, Brighton responded almost immediately.

Manuela Vanegas pulled a goal back in the 23rd minute to reignite Brighton's hopes and shift the momentum ahead of halftime.

After the break, Brighton continued to press aggressively in search of an equaliser, and their persistence was rewarded in the 54th minute when Madison Haley found the back of the net to level the tie at 2-2.

The equaliser transformed the atmosphere of the game, with Brighton growing in confidence while Liverpool struggled to regain control during a tense closing period.

As the match drifted deep into stoppage time and extra time loomed, Nadine Noordam delivered the decisive moment, scoring the dramatic winner that completed Brighton's remarkable comeback and sealed qualification for the FA Cup final.

Following the victory, Nnadozie took to her official X account to celebrate both the achievement and the fighting spirit shown by the team.

"We are going to Wembley. Straight into the FA Cup finals. Super proud of this team. I give God the glory," the Nigerian goalkeeper wrote.

The result marks a historic breakthrough for Brighton Women, who have now reached the Women's FA Cup final for the first time in the club's history.

Nnadozie's involvement in the achievement adds another major milestone to an outstanding debut season in England following her move from Paris FC Féminines.

Since arriving at Brighton in 2025, the Nigerian international has rapidly established herself as one of the team's most influential figures, earning praise for her shot-stopping ability, composure under pressure and leadership at the back.

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The Super Falcons star has already kept multiple clean sheets this season and recently earned a nomination for the Barclays Women's Super League Save of the Season award after her stunning stop against Liverpool earlier in the campaign.

Her performances have played a significant role in Brighton's rise this season, with the club becoming increasingly competitive against some of the strongest teams in English women's football.

For Nnadozie, the Wembley qualification further strengthens her growing reputation as one of Africa's leading goalkeepers and one of Nigeria's most important football exports on the global stage.

Brighton will now prepare for the biggest match in the club's history as they aim to complete a fairytale FA Cup run with silverware at Wembley Stadium.