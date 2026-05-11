Ghana: Police Arrest More Suspects Over Indian Businessman's Murder

Three additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of an Indian national, Sain Devendra Kumar, while another suspect linked to the deadly Nasia Bridge highway robbery attack has also been apprehended, according to the Ghana Police Service.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police's Special Operations Team arrested 50 suspects during an intelligence-led anti-narcotics operation at Madina Market in Accra on Wednesday.

Addressing a press briefing at the Emergency Command Centre of the National Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday, the Director General of Police Public Affairs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah Akrofi, said the arrests formed part of ongoing police operations against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.

DCOP Ansah Akrofi said the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Kumar were Osman Moro alias Thiago, Akum Kojo Junior, Moro Sule alias Moro Aboboyaa, and John Adoko alias Carter, bringing the total number of persons in custody in the case to four.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Kumar was found dead on April 26, 2026, with multiple stab wounds in the boot of his vehicle, which had been abandoned on the outskirts of Sabin Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region.

According to DCOP Ansah Akrofi, investigations revealed that suspect Akum Kojo Junior admitted to the murder and disclosed that on April 24, 2026, he went to the deceased's workplace where he disconnected and replaced the closed circuit television camera (CCTV) server with the assistance of suspect Moro Sule alias Moro Aboboyaa.

She said the suspect subsequently led police investigators to Daban New Site in Kumasi where the CCTV server had been concealed and later retrieved.

The police also retrieved the deceased's iPhone 17 Pro Max and Tecno mobile phones from suspects Osman Moro alias Thiago and Moro Sule alias Moro Aboboyaa respectively.

DCOP Ansah Akrofi further disclosed that suspect John Adoko alias Carter admitted driving the deceased's vehicle to the location where it was abandoned after the crime.

She said all the suspects remained in police custody while efforts were underway to arrest two other suspects identified as Zuzu Adrama alias Killer and Vipul Jetpur Vijay alias Taruu, who had been linked to the case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the Nasia Bridge highway robbery attack, DCOP Ansah Akrofi announced the arrest of Jamal Bature Mumuni, aged 38, in connection with the armed attack on a VIP passenger bus along the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway on May 2, 2026, which resulted in the death of two passengers.

She said the suspect and his gang had been linked to a number of robbery attacks within the Upper East and North East regions and that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining gang members.

DCOP Ansah Akrofi also cautioned individuals engaging in acts bordering on criminality under the guise of content creation on social media, warning that perpetrators would be arrested and prosecuted.