Ghana: Youth Education, Skills Development, and Mentorship Are Imperative for Ghana's Economic Future

Ghana stands at a demographic crossroads. With more than one third of the population under the age of 15 and a youth unemployment rate of around 12.1 per cent, the country's long-term stability depends on how effectively it prepares its young people for the future of work. Across Africa, the challenge is even more pronounced: one in three young people is unemployed or discouraged, while another third is vulnerably employed.

These figures point to a clear reality: the continent's prosperity depends on turning its youthful population into a productive engine of growth.

Education and Skills: The Foundation for Economic Transformation

Ghana has expanded access to education over the years. However, the transition from school to meaningful employment remains constrained. Each year, nearly 360,000 secondary school graduates complete their studies, yet only 35 per cent progress to tertiary education. This leaves more than 240,000 young people entering a job market that cannot absorb them.

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This gap reflects both a structural mismatch between academic training and market-ready skills, and the limited capacity of the economy to create jobs at the pace required. Traditional education alone is increasingly insufficient for a knowledge-driven economy, where employers prioritise digital literacy, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

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Vocational and technical training institutions, including Ghana's strengthened Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, are therefore central to national development. Their emphasis on industry-relevant skills aligns with Ghana's industrialisation agenda and the need for a more competitive workforce.

Strengthening skills development is necessary, but not sufficient. Its impact depends on parallel efforts to expand job creation, particularly in sectors capable of absorbing large numbers of young workers. Without this alignment, improvements in education risk outpacing the opportunities available.

The Role of Mentorship in Bridging the Gap

Formal education alone does not address the transition challenge. Mentorship plays a critical complementary role in preparing young people for the world of work. A 2024 systematic review of 73 empirical studies found that mentorship improves career clarity, professional identity, transition outcomes, and job attainment.

Mentorship provides what classrooms often cannot: industry exposure, confidence, access to professional networks, and practical guidance. For young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, it can directly connect potential to opportunity.

In Ghana, structured mentorship programmes across universities, corporate institutions, and community organisations should become more integrated into youth development efforts. This would make the transition into employment more deliberate and less uncertain.

Entrepreneurship as an Economic Necessity

The limited capacity of the formal sector to absorb job seekers makes entrepreneurship not merely an alternative, but a necessary pathway for economic participation.

Across Africa, policymakers increasingly recognise entrepreneurship as a driver of job creation and inclusive growth. The African Union's Policy Brief on Youth Entrepreneurship highlights the need to integrate entrepreneurship into education systems, strengthen support ecosystems, and deepen private sector partnerships.

However, entrepreneurship outcomes are not determined by skills alone. While education and training equip young people with competencies in innovation, financial literacy, and business development, access to early-stage capital remains a critical constraint. Without it, many viable ideas do not translate into sustainable enterprises.

Effective approaches therefore combine capability development with financing. In Ghana, initiatives such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), and targeted SME financing schemes illustrate this model. Private sector interventions, including programmes like the Absa SME Loan at 10% per annum, a partnership between Absa Bank Ghana and the Mastercard Foundation, that pair concessional lending with business development support, further demonstrate how aligning capital with capability can improve enterprise sustainability and employment outcomes.

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Strengthening entrepreneurship as a pathway for growth will depend on scaling such integrated models, ensuring that young people are not only equipped to start businesses but are also supported to sustain and grow them.

A Shared Responsibility for Ghana's Future

Youth development is both a social and economic priority. A skilled youth population drives productivity, innovation, and stability, while failure to equip young people with relevant skills risks deepening unemployment and inequality.

Progress requires coordinated action. Government must strengthen policy and systems. Educational institutions must align curricula with labour market needs. Corporate organisations must invest in skills, mentorship, and job pathways. Communities and families must provide guidance. Young people must commit to continuous learning and adaptability.

Ghana's youth are not a burden to be managed, but an asset to be developed. With sustained investment in education, skills, mentorship, and entrepreneurship, the country can unlock a demographic dividend that supports long-term economic growth.

The writer is the Head of Citizenship, Absa Bank Ghana LTD