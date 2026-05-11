Nigeria: NMA Confirms Release of Kidnapped Anambra Doctor

Princeton Okam, the chairman of the association's Anambra branch, confirmed Mr Emegakor's release to journalists in Awka on Sunday.

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has confirmed the release of its abducted member, Edwin Emegakor, in Anambra State.

Princeton Okam, the chairman of the association's Anambra branch, confirmed Mr Emegakor's release to journalists in Awka on Sunday.

Mr Okam said Mr Emegakor was freed after spending days in captivity following his abduction on 7 May.

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Mr Emegakor is the medical director of Crown Multi-Specialist Hospital in Nkpor area of the state.

He was abducted in the evening after attending to a patient at the hospital.

The assailants were reportedly unidentified men dressed in security agencies' uniforms during the operation.

Mr Okam expressed gratitude for the doctor's safe return and praised God for his release.

He said police operatives played a major role in securing Mr Emegakor's freedom from his abductors.

"Our colleague has been rescued safely and reunited with his family. He is healthy, in high spirits, and responding well after the traumatic experience," he said.

Mr Okam said the doctor's release had changed earlier plans for an industrial action by the association.

He said the strike originally scheduled to begin on Monday would now be reviewed.

"There will be an emergency general meeting to decide on the suspension of the planned action," he said.

Mr Okam thanked everyone who contributed to the rescue efforts and supported the association during the crisis.

He also urged the Anambra State Government to strengthen security and protect lives and property across the state.

The association had earlier demanded Mr Emegakor's unconditional release within 48 hours.

It had threatened to withdraw medical services across the state if the doctor remained in captivity.