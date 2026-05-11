South Africa: Tyla Bags Two FIFA World Cup Opening Shows

The Grammy-winning singer will take the stage in Mexico on 11 June before South Africa plays the host country's team.

Tyla will also sing in Los Angeles on 12 June alongside huge international pop stars like Katy Perry and Future.

South African Grammy-winning star Tyla is taking her music to the biggest tournament in global sports.

Fifa has chosen the singer to perform at the 2026 Fifa World Cup opening events.

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The tournament will kick off with three separate opening celebrations across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This marks the first time three countries will host the huge event.

Tyla will perform in Mexico City on 11 June. She will sing at the famous Estadio Azteca just before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

She will share the Mexico stage with music groups Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

But her World Cup job does not stop there. The "Water" hitmaker will travel to Los Angeles to perform the very next day.

On 12 June, Tyla will sing at SoFi Stadium alongside massive international stars. She will join Katy Perry, Rema, Future, LISA and Anitta for the American celebration.

Canada will hold its own opening show in Toronto. That event will feature Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Alanis Morissette.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the performances will show the cultural mix and global power of music.

Fans can also expect an official World Cup album. Fifa has already picked Shakira and Burna Boy to sing the official tournament song, "Dai Dai".

The 2026 Fifa World Cup will be the biggest tournament yet. It features 48 teams playing 104 matches across the three host countries.

The football action starts on 11 June and ends with the final match on 19 July at MetLife Stadium.