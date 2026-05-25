Nigeria: Rema, Lisa and Anitta Release Official Anthem for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigerian afrobeats star Rema, in collaboration with Thai rapper LISA and Brazilian star Anitta, releases 'Goals', the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA announced the release in a post shared on its X handle, revealing that the trio will also perform the song during the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles, United States.

According to FIFA, the anthem is now available across major streaming platforms and blends Afrobeats, K-pop and Latin pop influences to reflect the diversity and excitement of the global football tournament.

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The upbeat track centres on themes of confidence, ambition, victory and celebration, with the artistes delivering verses inspired by football passion and global youth culture. FIFA added that the song uses "scoring goals" as a metaphor for chasing dreams, overcoming obstacles and achieving success.

Since its release, the multicultural single has gained massive global attention, fuelled by fan-organised streaming campaigns across several countries.

On Spotify, 'Goals' secured top placements on playlists including 'New Music Friday Afrobeats', 'Hot Hits Nigeria' and 'Global Pulse'. The song also emerged as the most-searched new release on Shazam shortly after its debut, recording strong traction across Southeast Asia, West Africa, and South America.

Meanwhile, the official music video, which premiered on FIFA's verified YouTube channel, surpassed three million views and attracted more than 400,000 likes within 24 hours.

Rema's appearance on the World Cup anthem marks the third time a Nigerian artiste has featured on an official FIFA World Cup song, following Davido and Burna Boy.