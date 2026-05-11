Uganda: Rwanda Prime Minister Arrives for Museveni's Inauguration

11 May 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Rwanda's Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva has arrived in Uganda to represent President Paul Kagame at the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, scheduled for Tuesday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

Dr Nsengiyumva was received at Entebbe International Airport on Monday by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, as he joined a growing list of regional and international dignitaries attending the high-profile inauguration.

His arrival adds to the expanding diplomatic presence already in Uganda ahead of the ceremony, which will officially usher President Museveni into another five-year term following the recent general election in which the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) retained a parliamentary majority.

The Rwandan Prime Minister joins other visiting leaders, including South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who arrived on Sunday accompanied by a delegation to attend the event.

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The swearing-in ceremony is expected to attract more than 30 foreign delegations, alongside ministers, Members of Parliament, diplomats, and other invited guests from Uganda and abroad.

President Museveni will be sworn in for the 2026-2031 term under the theme: "Protecting the gains, making a qualitative leap to higher middle income status."

Government has already declared Tuesday, May 12, a public holiday to allow citizens to participate in the national event.

The ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds is scheduled to run from 8:00am to 2:00pm, with thousands of guests expected to attend as Uganda marks the formal commencement of the new presidential term.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

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