West Africa: Liberia to Host First-Ever Student-Led Chemistry Symposium in Gbarnga

Liberia is poised to make history on May 16, 2026, with the hosting of its first-ever Student-Led Chemistry Symposium, an initiative expected to bring together 750 students in a major push to strengthen practical science education.

The symposium, designed and organized by Chemistry educator Adam J. Kallon of LAG Foundation High School and Paul A. Rader High School, will be held under the theme, "Applying Chemistry for Problem Solving, Innovation, and Sustainable Development."

According to Mr. Kallon, the event is aligned with the Ministry of Education's Chemistry curriculum objectives, particularly the promotion of scientific inquiry, problem-solving skills, creativity, and practical laboratory application.

The symposium's central objective is to enable students to demonstrate the practical application of chemical principles through experimentation and innovative solutions relevant to real-world challenges.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Students from Grades 10 to 12 will lead presentations and demonstrations on a range of topics, including water purification using separation techniques, acids and bases with natural indicators, chemical reactions and gas production, exothermic energy changes, soap making through saponification, rates of chemical reactions, and chemistry applications in sustainable agriculture.

One demonstration will show how gravel, sand, and charcoal can be used in basic water filtration, while another explores soil improvement using wood ash as a low-cost agricultural input.

Other practical experiments will examine carbon dioxide generation, reaction rates, and locally relevant chemistry applications that connect science learning to community development.

As the organizer, Adam said the event represents a pioneering effort to promote hands-on chemistry education in Liberia and could serve as a model for future student-driven scientific forums nationwide.

Adam J. Kallon, described as a pioneer in hands-on chemistry teaching initiatives in Liberian secondary schools, said the symposium seeks to inspire innovation among young people while making science more practical and relevant.

Education observers say the initiative may help strengthen STEM education and encourage greater student interest in scientific research and innovation.

The symposium will be held in Gbarnga City, Bong County, Liberia on May 16, 2026.