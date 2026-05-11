Liberia: LTA Praises Liberian Creators for Massive Turnout At Digital Training

The Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Clarence Massaquoi, has commended Liberian content creators for what he described as an overwhelming show of commitment and participation in a two-day digital content creation training organized by the Government of Liberia through the LTA.

The training brought together aspiring and established content creators, social media influencers, and digital innovators from across the country and ended with a certificate presentation ceremony led by Commissioner Massaquoi. He described the initiative as a major step toward Liberia's digital transformation and future social media monetization prospects.

Speaking at the closing program, Massaquoi expressed appreciation to participants for their dedication, noting that many sacrificed time from their personal and professional schedules to attend the sessions.

"I want to thank you for a job well done," Massaquoi said. "We came on the first day and realized the turnout was not what we expected, but the strength and energy from the first day inspired what happened on the second day. Today's turnout shows that Liberians are ready for this opportunity."

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He said the enthusiasm displayed by participants and facilitators reflected the growing importance of digital content creation in Liberia's economic future. According to him, facilitators from international social media platforms remained fully engaged throughout the training, often extending sessions beyond scheduled hours.

"I entered one of the rooms and saw facilitators holding extra sessions with participants. That showed how committed everyone is to this process," he added.

Commissioner Massaquoi also praised the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) and other government partners for their role in advancing Liberia's digital inclusion agenda, describing the initiative as a collective national effort.

He emphasized that the program is not driven by political, religious, or social divisions but is instead focused on national development and youth empowerment.

"For once, this is not about political parties, religion, or who has money and who does not," Massaquoi said. "We found ourselves in one room with one purpose, to position Liberia so that the world will focus on this great republic."

He further disclosed that government officials had previously traveled to Lagos, Nigeria, to engage Meta--the parent company of Facebook--as part of ongoing discussions aimed at securing monetization opportunities for Liberian creators.

"This is a national endeavor," he stated. "The government will continue pushing until Liberia is monetized. Those who attended this training are pioneers who are helping to break the ground for future generations."

One of the facilitators, Oladebo Adewumi, founder of the African Creative Summit, also praised the Government of Liberia and the LTA for launching the initiative. He noted that the level of commitment demonstrated by officials, including the Chairman's engagement in Lagos, reflects serious intent to grow the country's digital economy.

"This was an amazing two days, and the government has done very well to start this initiative," Adewumi said. "The chairman even traveled to Lagos for this purpose, and that shows commitment to helping Liberian creators succeed."

Speaking on behalf of participants, Liberian heavyweight lifter and content creator Thomas Benjamin, popularly known as "No Fear," expressed gratitude to the government and LTA for what he described as a transformative opportunity.

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According to him, the training expanded participants' understanding of the global digital space beyond content creation.

"This is not just about content creation," Benjamin said. "It is also about improving our understanding of how the rest of the world operates digitally. From here, I have built networks and improved my CV outside of weightlifting. I want to say thank you to the LTA and the Government of Liberia."

The two-day training focused on social media engagement, digital storytelling, online branding, and strategies for future monetization opportunities. Organizers, including the LTA, Ministry of Information, and Ministry of Youth and Sports, say the initiative is part of broader efforts to promote digital inclusion and expand opportunities for young people in Liberia's growing creative economy.