Uganda: Somali President Travels to Uganda for Museveni Inauguration

According to results announced by Uganda's Electoral Commission, President Museveni garnered 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of the total valid votes cast, thereby extending his leadership to a seventh term in office.

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Kampala on Monday to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, scheduled to take place on May 12.

Museveni is set to be sworn in for a seventh term in office after recently securing re-election, extending his decades-long rule in Uganda. Leaders and senior officials from several countries with diplomatic ties to Uganda have been arriving in Kampala ahead of the ceremony.

Mohamud's visit comes just two days after he attended the inauguration of Ismail Omar Guelleh in neighboring Djibouti, where Guelleh began a sixth term after winning more than 97 percent of the vote.

Uganda remains one of the largest troop-contributing countries in Somalia under the African Union support mission, with thousands of Ugandan soldiers deployed to help combat the Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab and support Somali security forces.

Ugandan troops were the first African peacekeepers deployed to Somalia in 2007 under a United Nations-backed African Union mission that has played a central role in protecting Somalia's federal government and key infrastructure.