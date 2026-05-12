Uganda: Police Warn Against Drunk Driving Ahead of Presidential Swearing-in Celebrations

The Uganda Police Force has warned motorists against drunk driving and breaching traffic regulations during the presidential swearing-in celebrations, saying security agencies will be heavily deployed across Kampala.

Addressing journalists ahead of the ceremony, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said public holidays often lead to excessive celebrations that result in reckless behavior on the roads.

He cautioned that some motorists tend to consume alcohol before driving, increasing the risk of road accidents and confrontations with traffic officers.

Police said traffic units will operate alongside other security agencies as part of a wider operation aimed at maintaining order during the swearing-in of the Head of State.

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Authorities have appealed to the public to observe traffic laws, cooperate with security personnel, and remain patient amid expected road restrictions around the Kololo ceremonial area.

Among the roads expected to be affected are Upper Kololo Terrace, Wampewo Avenue, and Elgon Terrace, where security screenings and controlled access will be enforced depending on clearance.

Police noted that the deployment is larger than usual due to the significance of the national event and the anticipated presence of both local and international dignitaries.

They emphasized that the measures are preventive and intended to ensure that the swearing-in ceremony proceeds peacefully, safely, and without disruption.