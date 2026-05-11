Africa: AUC Chairperson Met This Afternoon With the President of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. General Mamady Doumbouya

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, met this afternoon with the President of the Republic of Guinea, H.E. General Mamady Doumbouya, on the margins of the Africa-France Summit in Nairobi.

During the meeting, the Chairperson reaffirmed the AU Commission's support for Guinea's transition process, welcomed Guinea's constructive engagement with neighbouring countries, & encouraged continued efforts towards promoting peace, stability, & regional cooperation in West Africa and the Sahel.

President Doumbouya commended the Chairperson's leadership at the AU & expressed appreciation for the AU's continued support to Guinea's transition process.