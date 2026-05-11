Nigeria: 2027 - INEC Seeks 1.4m Corps Members for Polls

Abuja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it cannot conduct elections in Nigeria without the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), formally requesting the deployment of over 1.4 million corps members for the 2027 general election.

INEC Chairman Professor Joash Amupitan made the disclosure on Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu at the corps' headquarters, Yakubu Gowon House, in Abuja.

"You provide the heartbeat of our field operations. When we speak of election manpower, we are essentially speaking of your corps members. They are the most dedicated, educated, and patriotic election duty staff we have, and their presence at the polling units brings a level of neutrality and public confidence that is irreplaceable," Amupitan told the NYSC management team.

The INEC chairman broke down the 2027 deployment figures, saying 707,384 corps members would be required for the Presidential and National Assembly election scheduled for January 16, 2027, and the same number for the Governorship and Houses of Assembly election on February 6, 2027 -- bringing the combined total to 1,414,768.

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An additional 52,446 corps members would be needed for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections and bye-elections in Nasarawa, Enugu, Rivers, Ondo, Kebbi, and Kano states.

The figures represent a substantial jump from the 2023 general election, where INEC deployed approximately 1.2 million ad hoc staff in total, with over 70 per cent -- nearly 850,000 individuals -- drawn from NYSC ranks and student volunteers.

Amupitan said corps members accounted for nearly 90 per cent of registration area officers and presiding officers in many states during the 2023 cycle.

"These young Nigerians did not just facilitate voting; they protected the sanctity of the ballot in 176,846 polling units across the most difficult terrains of this country," he said.

He also acknowledged that the service had come at a cost, pledging that the commission were "constantly refining our insurance and welfare packages to reflect the value we place on their lives."

Beyond 2027, Amupitan said the commission was preparing for off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti on June 20 and Osun on August 16, which he described as "critical litmus tests for our innovations before the 2027 general election".

NYSC Director General Brigadier General Nafiu, responding, recalled that the memorandum of understanding between the two organisations was finalised in 2011 and had been periodically renewed. He noted that corps members were credible, reliable, and easily trainable, adding that the imminent transition from millennial to Generation Z corps members -- known for their digital proficiency -- would further benefit INEC's technology-driven accreditation systems.

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"The last batch of millennials will exit the corps soon, leaving behind Gen Z corps members, known for their digital savviness, which would benefit INEC," Nafiu said.

He pledged the NYSC's full support for both the 2027 general elections and the off-cycle polls ahead.