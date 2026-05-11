Liberia: National Housing Authority Launches Off-Takers (Homeowners) Conference 2026

Monrovia — The National Housing Authority (NHA) has announced the launch of the Off-Takers (Homeowners) Conference 2026, a landmark initiative aimed at expanding access to affordable home ownership opportunities for ordinary Liberians.

Scheduled for May 20, 2026 at Monrovia City Hall, the conference will serve as a national platform bringing together government institutions, housing developers, financial partners and prospective homeowners to discuss practical pathways to affordable housing in Liberia.

According to the NHA, the conference is centered on "one simple but powerful idea: making home ownership possible for ordinary Liberians."

For the first time, future homeowners--referred to as off-takers--will be directly engaged in the national housing conversation.

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The initiative seeks to provide clear information on how Liberians can qualify for housing opportunities, access flexible payment arrangements, and transition from renting to owning their own homes.

The conference will highlight several affordable housing options, including:

Cash Sales

Mortgage Financing

Rent-to-Own Arrangements

The National Housing Authority emphasized that the initiative is intended for all Liberians, including market women, commercial riders, civil servants, young professionals, and other income earners seeking sustainable housing opportunities.

"This conference is about bringing future homeowners directly into the housing conversation," the NHA noted. "We are showing Liberians practical and achievable pathways to owning affordable homes."

The Authority further stressed that affordable housing should no longer be viewed as an unattainable dream, but as a realistic and structured national plan supported through collaboration and inclusive participation.

With the theme, "From Renting to Owning--Your Journey Starts Here," the conference is expected to provide participants with direct access to housing information, financing guidance, and government-backed support mechanisms designed to promote home ownership across the country.

The National Housing Authority is encouraging the public to participate and explore the opportunities available.

"Liberians, your chance to own a home is here. If you earn, you can own. Don't rent forever--own your future; own your own home," the NHA added.